‘She was a like a big sister to me’ – Ashling Murphy’s former student pays tribute

A former fiddle student of murdered Offaly woman Ashling Murphy (23) said she was her role model and like her “big sister”.

Eleven-year-old Anna left flowers near where Ms Murphy was tragically killed in Tullamore, Co Offaly yesterday and she said Ashling “always helped” her.

"We left a note for her and we left some flowers for her. We left really bright ones because she was always so nice and she loved bright colours. She was always so kind to us at fiddle lessons,” Anna told RTÉ’s Drivetime programme.

"She always helped me with anything I was stuck on, and she always praised me so well,” she added.

Anna left a note for Ashling along with the flowers which said, “she was always such a good role model and she was a like a big sister to me.”

Speaking on the same programme, a local man who knew Ashling Murphy since she was very young said people in the community will do everything they can to honour Ms Murphy’s memory and to help her family at this difficult family.

Damien White is Principal at Killeigh National School where Ashling did her primary school teaching practice.

He described her as a “fabulous young teacher” and a fabulous young person”.

“The very essence of a good teacher. Kind and warm, empathetic, keen to learn. She was shy but she had so many talents. A great, great musician.”

Mr White said he has two daughters who played camoige with Ashling, and he knows Ms Murphy’s parent Ray and Kathleen very well.

He described the Murphy family as the “finest people” and he said that Ashling epitomised that goodness.

“There was never anything that the Murphy’s wouldn’t do for the community. If there was a senior citizens party in the local village, the Murphys’ would come up and play as children and as young adults and there was never a question about it.

“They’re just the finest people you’d meet… lovely, lovely family and she, Ashling, would be the very essence of that family,” he added.

Ms Murphy’s family are well known in traditional music circles throughout the region.

Ashling recently secured a job as the first-class teacher in the nearby Durrow National School and Mr White said it was his “honour” to write a letter of recommendation for her when she finished college and embarked on her teaching career.

“She rang and was almost apologising for asking, and I actually said to her: ‘Ashling it would be an honour to be a referee for you’ and that’s exactly how I put it because it was an honour.

“I had seen her in action in the class when she was there. I had seen how good she was and how keen she was to do the job to the very best of her ability and to learn all the time. I knew that wherever she would go, that she would make a great career,” he added.

Mr White said that “we cannot replace” Ashling, but people in the local community will do everything possible to remember her and to support her family.

“We will pull out all the stops in this community to do everything we can to honour the memory of Ashling. She only went for a run, as the slogan that is emerging today is saying, and we’re going to make sure that she is remembered for the person she was and the great teacher she was.”