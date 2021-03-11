Sharp increase in people attending workplace could impact spread of Covid-19

A “very strong note of caution” was being urged tonight by the National Emergency Public Health Team (Nphet) amid fears that people are beginning to ‘slip’ amid prolonged Covid-19 restrictions..

Increased mobility around school reopenings and 60pc of people going to work are some of the main areas of concern, as well as fears that people are beginning to “slip” due to prolonged restrictions.

Despite the country being in the highest level of restrictions for weeks, health chiefs tonight warned that a recent uptake in cases leaves us in a “precarious situation”.

Professor Philip Nolan said: “We remain at high risk of a surge and high risk of morbidity and mortality in that unprotected portion of the population if that surge occurs.

Read More

“What we’ve seen before is that in a period of prolonged restrictions, which is difficult for everybody, you get periods of time when people are adhering very strongly to them and periods of time where we slip,” said Professor Nolan.

The ‘R’ number is now estimated to be between 0.6 and 1, due to increased cases in recent days – R is the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to on average.

Last April, 25pc of people were going to the workplace, early this year there was 50pc and now 60pc of people are going to work.

“People are staying at home less and more people are more present in the workplace.

“Marginal changes like that can have a huge impact on the spread of the disease,” said Prof Nolan.

“We are in a high risk circumstance.”

He said that increase in mobility and workplace attendance “may” turn out to be an increase in the transmission of the virus in the community.

The increase in mobility is also due to kids going back to school.

He said that In the run up to last week, Dr Ronan Glynn and others were raising concerns that as we reopen schools, we have to be very careful that there's no increase in mobility around the reopening of schools.

“The data shows that there has been an increase in mobility.”

Read More

Online Editors