‘Shane will stay forever young in our hearts’ – Offaly teenager killed in tractor collision laid to rest

Offaly teenager Shane Hickey (15) has been remembered as a “legend”, as someone who celebrated the simple things in life and who cherished, his family and his “many, many friends”.

Shane died following a tragic tractor collision, on a single-lane road, near his home in Edenderry, Co Offaly, last Thursday.

The third-year student was laid to rest this afternoon, following mass at St Mary’s Church in Edenderry. Chief celebrant Fr Liam Lawton said even though Shane’s life was short, “he touched so many” people.

Fr Lawton saw Shane only last week an said he could never have imagined that he would be “celebrating his funeral mass today”.

He said the large crowd of people who gathered at St Mary’s church today were there to support one another, as well as Shane’s parents, his brothers, his girlfriend Holly and his “many, many friends”.

“I do know Shane lived a very happy and full life,” Fr Lawton said.

“Shane died as ever with his boots on, with his tractor on the land which he loved so much. He is very happy now but we are left to console ourselves at his loss but we will see him again.

“Shane will stay forever young in our hearts but he is very near to us though we cannot see him. He will watch over our comings and goings and he will be very close. His death is not the end. Death does not have the last word, life does.”

In the Arms of an Angel was played as Shane’s coffin was brought into the church and a picture of him in his Edenderry colours was placed on the casket.

Symbols of his life were placed on the altar which painted “a picture of Shane’s loves of his life” according to Fr Lawton.

They included a pliers and tools to symbolise his love of mechanics, work wear for his love of work and a collection of jerseys for his “sportsmanship”.

Speaking on behalf of the Hickey family, their friend Michelle Brennan thanked the local priests and the emergency services for their efforts after Shane’s tragic death.

Ms Brennan said when talking about Shane, “using the word was has never been so hard” but the memories he created have put a smile on “everyone’s face”.

She said Shane was a “good kid” who was “looked up to” by his brothers and cousins.

“From the time Shane was born, he was a heartbreaker,” Ms Brennan said.

“His chubby little face and his cheeky grin smiling up at you. You could never give out to him, not that you had to though. He was always a good kid, pleasant and fun-loving.”

Shane played rugby and Gaelic football with both Edenderry clubs as well as both teams at school and Ms Brennan said he was adored by his teammates and people in the community.

“Shane entered this world a heartbreaker and sadly is leaving it with all of our hearts broken,” she said.

“He had a lust for life and couldn’t wait to get out there and make money. He helped build sheds, he footed turf, he worked on the farm and he loved nothing more than wheeling and dealing with his grandad Eddie buying and selling cattle.

“Shane had so many plans and what’s more he would have achieved them. He had so much get up and go about him. He wanted to be in the middle of everything and embraced it all with gusto.”

She added: “Everywhere you look, you’re reminded of Shane. The shed at the back of the house, he helped build the wall and where he planned to keep his cattle, his dogs Mollie and Daisy, his jerseys and his medals.

“He has packed a lot into his short life and honestly to everybody that knew Shane he was a legend and that’s his legacy. Remember the absolute legend, Shane Hickey.”

As Shane’s coffin was led out of the church, his family and many young friends wept and held each other tightly.

His body was laid to rest in the adjoining St Mary’s Cemetery following the service.

Shane is survived by his parents Paula and Richard, his brothers Alex and Evan, his grandparents, extended family, his girlfriend Holly and a wide group of friends.