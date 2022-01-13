Shane O’Connor, son of singer Sinéad O’Connor, will be laid to rest today

Shane O’Connor, son of singer Sinéad O’Connor and musician Donal Lunny, will be laid to rest today following a ceremony at the Newlands Cross crematorium.

The 17-year-old died by suicide on Saturday, January 8. The ceremony will be attended by just his parents.

In a message posted on her Twitter account on Monday, Ms O’Connor said her son, who was a Hindu, wanted just his parents to attend his funeral – a wish he tragically expressed in notes before he went missing from hospital last Thursday.

“Shane was Hindu. So the funeral will be just his mother and father,” she said.

“This was also the wish Shane expressed in his suicide notes.”

“If you’re going to send anything to the mortuary at Loughlinstown hospital pls send flowers or Hindu objects.”

Read More

On Saturday, Ms O’Connor (55) confirmed on Twitter that her “beautiful son” whom she described as the light of her life “decided to end his earthly struggle”.

Meanwhile, an independent review panel will investigate the circumstances surrounding Shane’s death.

A missing person search for the 17-year-old was stood down on Saturday after his remains were discovered in Bray, Co Wicklow.

It is now expected that a series of inquiries will get underway. Gardaí are assisting the coroner in preparing a file for the inquest, while the National Review Panel (NRP) - which examines serious incidents including the deaths of children known to child protection services - will also investigate his death.