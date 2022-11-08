Shameless world leaders stuck in a time warp at COP27, or is it COP26?

Checking the clock is a constant during an international gathering like COP27 as delegates try to remember what time zone they’re in.

Trying to recall the year is a sign the confusion is about more than hours.

Yet it was necessary during yesterday’s world leaders segment to repeat the mantra that this was 2022 because it looked and sounded very like 2021 and COP26.

Every speech sounded like every speech before it which sounded like every speech last year.

The time for talking was over, action was the only response, we still have a chance, it could be a great world if we took it – it was as if the words came from a pick ’n’ mix collection for uninspired orators.

A film showing extreme weather events of the past year, followed inevitably by scenes of solar farms, wind turbines and laughing children, was striking because it would take a metal heart not to be disturbed by the chaos and suffering climate change has wrought.

But really the only difference from last year was that the voice-over came not from David Attenborough but from Ahmed Amin, an Egyptian comedian.

There was no comedy, of course, and he delivered his lines sincerely, it not being his fault that they’d mostly been said before, just in a different accent.

Some speakers did try hard to inject the occasion with the urgency it required but the two stand-outs were not heads of state.

Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, has persistently and passionately pleaded, cajoled and exhorted heads of state to act in all of his big speeches.

This time he tried terrifying them. “The clock is ticking. We are in the fight of our lives. And we are losing,” he said. “Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible.

“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.”

Al Gore, another non-head of state, although as former US vice-president he came close, tried another tactic – embarrassing them.

“We have a credibility problem – all of us,” he told the assembled presidents, prime ministers and princes.

“We are where we are today because we continue to use the thin blue shell that surrounds our planet as an open sewer.”

No blushes were evident but then world leaders tend to have thick skins through which no embarrassment burns.

And some have much less reason for shame than others, the hall being occupied by heads of rich, resilient, carbon-polluting economies as well as poor, low-polluting, vulnerable, climate-walloped countries.

But reasons for shame keep coming at this conference.

A study published by Oxfam to coincide with the event showed how a billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person.

The aid agency found that the $2.4trn investments held by 125 of the richest billionaires in fossil fuels and high carbon polluting industries produced greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to all of France.

If any one of those 125 would like to turn over a new non-gold leaf, the World Meteorological Organisation was going around pleading for a mere $3bn to set up an “early warning for all” system.

The idea is to ensure there is enough information and communications technologies for all to warn people so that they might escape with their lives, even if not their homes and livelihoods, when an extreme weather event strikes.

Meanwhile, in an effort to show the upside of the summit, 112 countries announced they were now supporting a ‘30x30’ initiative, pledging to protect at least 30pc of land and ocean from further degradation by 2030.

The initiative is sponsored by two products of the billionaires club, the Bezos Earth Fund and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

It’s not clear whether their founders were among the 125 who, by Oxfam’s calculations, would do the world a bigger favour simply by not being billionaires.

Cynicism is cheap, of course, and while there is fertile ground for its cultivation at this summit, Taoiseach Micheál Martin offered a different perspective.

Arriving in Sharm El Sheikh in advance of his address to world leaders this afternoon, he spoke of the need to tell people the changes they were making or trying to make were important. “We don’t want people to become totally overwhelmed by the negativity and doomsday scenarios,” he said.

He said we had to guard against “depressing people away from action”.

Maybe that’s a hint of what he plans to say today when he takes his place among leaders as diverse as the prime minister of Pakistan who saw a third of his country under flood waters earlier this year, and the president of Poland which is cranking up coal production.

The gathering is scheduled to end with words from another comedian who today plays a very different role.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is due to give a video address to the event he’d much rather be attending in person.

That may be all the reminder needed that this is indeed 2022.