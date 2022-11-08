| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Shameless world leaders stuck in a time warp at COP27, or is it COP26?

Every speech is just like the one before and the one from last year

Taoiseach Micheál Martin talks to the media during the COP27 summit at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, yesterday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/via Reuters Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin talks to the media during the COP27 summit at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, yesterday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/via Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin talks to the media during the COP27 summit at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, yesterday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/via Reuters

Taoiseach Micheál Martin talks to the media during the COP27 summit at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, yesterday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/via Reuters

Caroline O'Doherty

Checking the clock is a constant during an international gathering like COP27 as delegates try to remember what time zone they’re in.

Trying to recall the year is a sign the confusion is about more than hours.

Most Watched

Privacy