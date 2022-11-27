Sexual abuse allegations against Spiritan schools surge to 80

Gardaí have received 80 reports in 21 days of alleged sexual abuse at schools run by Spiritan priests, with a surge of complaints in the past week.

Survivors, their relatives or friends, and witnesses have reported abuse at six fee-paying schools run by religious orders in Dublin and Tipperary.

The scale of the complaints has come as a surprise. Education Minister Norma Foley told the Dáil on Tuesday that gardaí had received 32 contacts about sexual abuse. However, by Friday the number of complaints had risen to 80.

The complaints are all of a sexual nature, and are understood to relate to Spiritan schools only, according to gardaí.

Detectives at the sexual crime management unit, which co-ordinates clerical abuse cases, have allocated significant resources to assess each of the 80 reports of abuse, in order to establish whether named abusers are still alive.

A criminal investigation into child sexual abuse is likely to proceed only in cases where alleged abusers are still alive. Two surviving Spiritan priests were already being investigated before the latest surge in complaints began.

Gardaí said every individual complaint will be assessed by the sexual crime management unit, and every person who made contact will be fully supported.

The surge of child sexual abuse allegations in Spiritan schools reflects the resounding call by survivors for acknowledgement and accountability, along with demands for an independent, victim-led inquiry.

The outpouring of harrowing stories of abuse was triggered by an RTÉ radio documentary, Blackrock Boys, on November 6, when Mark and David Ryan became the first former pupils to speak publicly about sexual abuse by priests at Blackrock College and its primary school, Willow Park.

Separately, four former Blackrock pupils who were abused by Spiritan priests held a press conference to announce a restorative justice process — to encourage other former pupils who were abused to come forward and begin telling their stories.

The Provincial (or leader) of the Spiritans, Fr Martin Kelly, offered a public apology at the press conference. The order has disclosed 300 complaints against 78 priests, dating back to the 1980s. It has paid €5m in settlements towards abuse and supports services since 2004.

The Spiritans this weekend said their restorative justice programme will be led by independent expert Tim Chapman.

Education Minister Norma Foley and her officials have been meeting with survivors to discuss what form the Government’s response to clerical sex abuse in Spiritan schools should take.

She told the Dáil her priority is to listen to survivors.

“I am cognisant that the Government owes it to the survivors to ensure any process of inquiry is the right one, and will best deliver the outcomes they feel are most important.”

Campaigners and advocates are urging the Government to extend any inquiry to other religious orders and day schools.

Mark-Vincent Healy, campaigner and abuse survivor, spoke with Foley last week. He is now advocating for a full independent inquiry that will encompass day schools — and not only the Spiritan colleges.

"I want to see that everyone will be included and no one will be excluded," said Mr Healy.

Mr Healy is a former pupil of St Mary’s College in Rathmines — another fee-paying Spiritan school — and he reported his abuser, Fr Henry Moloney, to gardaí, who succeeded in having him jailed in 2009.

Two years later, Mr Healy went public and successfully campaigned for a national audit of clerical abuse, which saw the Spiritans being among the first religious orders to submit to audit.

Louis Hoffman, who along with former classmates John Coulter, Philip Feddis and Corry McMahon instigated the restorative justice scheme for those abused at Spiritan schools, said the inquiry must include other orders.

“These guys were given power — and not just in Spiritan schools, but in every school, in every parish,” he said. "For me, it was never just about Blackrock, it was about society.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said the framework of a survivor-led inquiry should “go beyond” the six Spiritan schools at Willow Park, Blackrock College, St Mary’s College, St Michael’s College, Templeogue College, and Rockwell College.

It could review the extent of abuse perpetrated in each institution, the culture of "turning a blind eye” and “institutional cover-ups” within specific religious orders — and what the State could have done to prevent such abuse.

Bacik said an inquiry must address those in key decision-making roles at the Spiritans.​