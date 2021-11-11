Several dogs die in suspected arson attack in Kilmallock

A number of dogs tragically died in a suspected arson attack in Limerick.

According to the Limerick Leader, around five or six whippets and greyhounds perished in the blaze, which happened at a premises at Millmount, Kilmallock in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two appliances from Kilmallock Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at 3.52am.

The fire was put out around an hour later and they returned to base at 5.13am

Although no people were harmed, there was extensive damage to the property.

A garda spokesperson said that the arson attack is being treated as a “criminal damage by fire” incident and investigations are ongoing.

Local councillor PJ Carey said the fire was extremely “shocking” for the community in Kilmallock.

“It is shocking to be woken up in the middle of the night by the commotion and see smoke and the fire brigade out your window. There was a big worry that the fire may spread. There were cars parked nearby that had to be moved,” said Cllr Carey.