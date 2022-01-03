Seven people, including a child, have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in Co Meath.

All seven sustained injuries during a two-car collision which occurred on the N52 at Cassidy's Cross, Carlanstown, between Navan and Kells, yesterday evening.

Two men and two women, aged in their 70s and 80s, a man and woman, both aged in their 40s, and the child were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

Gardaí said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time and has since been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

It is the second serious road traffic collision which has taken place in Co Meath in recent days.

On New Year’s Eve two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm.

A woman in her 20s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, a man in his 20s, was treated at scene before being brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, but died on the way.

Another woman in her 20s, the driver of the second car, was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for her injuries – where she later died.

Her passengers, three children, were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda to be treated for their injuries.

One of the children sustained serious injuries and was later transferred to CHI Temple Street.