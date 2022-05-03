Seven leave the DUP just days before NI election

Disgruntled DUP members in South Down have quit in a new bid to damage party candidate Diane Forsythe.

The rebels resigned on Monday night in favour of the TUV’s Harold McKee, although the DUP leadership remains convinced that Ms Forsythe will win a seat.

Among those to resign were long-serving activist George McConnell and six others who asked not to be named.

The DUP said new members were joining the party to replace those who had departed, and that others who had left in recent years had returned.

It is the latest twist in a battle within the South Down DUP.

In a choreographed sequence of events, former MLA Jim Wells backed Mr McKee against Mrs Forsythe — a move revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last month — and then resigned before he could be expelled.

The former health minister was followed last week by the entire officer team of the South Down Association, which said the DUP leadership had treated it “with disdain”.

The departure of Mr McConnell and six others means the association is in effect disbanded, having accused central party officers of repeatedly failing to communicate with it.

Mr McConnell, from Kilkeel, is known throughout the Mournes area for his support of missionary work and has been a DUP activist for many decades.

Mr Wells said: “The fact that someone of George’s standing has publicly stated that he is now supporting Harold McKee confirms how opposed long-serving members and supporters are to the imposition of a candidate without their consent.

“The association is now effectively dissolved as so many members have followed the lead given to them by the officers.”

Mr McConnell said he had become increasingly concerned about the direction the DUP had taken over the last few years under the leadership of Arlene Foster, whom Mr Wells helped to depose.

He added: “My support for the DUP ended totally when Diane Forsythe was foisted upon South Down with no consultation whatsoever with local members.

“I admire Harold McKee’s public stand on the moral issues, including on abortion and same-sex marriage, which are so important to me and my family.

“His experience at both Stormont and local council level makes him the ideal choice for those concerned about the situation we now face.”

Mr McKee, who quit the Ulster Unionist Party last October over the more liberal policies of leader Doug Beattie, said he was “very pleased” by Mr McConnell’s move.

But the DUP hit back, saying Mrs Forsythe was leaving a professional career as an accountant and was “best placed” to win a seat in South Down, which only has one full unionist quota.

“This is reflected by the influx of new members into the South Down Association since her selection as well as the re-engagement by many long-standing members in support of her,” a spokesman said.

“We thank those who have resigned for their service to the party but remind them that the TUV cannot stop Sinn Fein’s divisive border poll plans, as we have seen in recent days. Only the DUP can win.”

