Seriously ill mum with cervical cancer sues HSE and labs

A 32-year-old mother-of-two who is seriously ill with cervical cancer has launched a High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides taken under the national screening programme.

Lynsey Bennett is seriously ill and an urgent hearing of her action is required, her counsel Jeremy Maher SC told the court.

Counsel asked that an urgent early trial date in the new year be set for the woman whom he said is a single mother of two girls aged 12 and seven years.

Ms Bennett, of Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford has sued the HSE, Irish testing laboratory, Eurofins Biomnis Ireland Ltd, Sandyford Industrial Estate, Dublin and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, New Jersey.

Ms Bennett had a smear test on February 3, 2010, which was sent to Eurofins Biomnis in Dublin. The test, it was claimed, came back as negative and another smear test was recommended in three years.

On December 16, 2013, she had another smear test as part of the national cervical screening programme.

This sample was sent to US lab Quest Diagnostics and it was claimed came back as showing atypical squamous cells of undetermined significance. A smear test in 12 months was recommended.

On December 2, 2014, she had another smear test and the sample was reviewed by Quest Diagnostics.

It is claimed the result came back negative and she was advised by CervicalCheck that no abnormalities and a repeat smear in a year was recommended.

It is claimed Ms Bennett had another smear test in January 2016 which was tested at the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics and she was told no abnormalities had been detected and she would be reminded to have her routine smear test in three years’ time.

Eleven months later it is claimed she went to her GP complaining of bleeding and was referred to hospital.

In January 2017, invasive cervical cancer was diagnosed, and Ms Bennett had to have a hysterectomy and other surgery.

In March 2018, she was found to have a recurrence of the cervical cancer.

It is claimed there was an a failure to correctly report or diagnose and an alleged misinterpretation of Ms Bennett’s smear samples.

It is claimed Ms Bennett’s cancer was allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross fixed January 20 next for the hearing.







Online Editors