Serious concern as number of patients picking up Covid-19 in hospital is on the rise again

The number of patients found to be picking up Covid-19 after being admitted to hospital is on the rise again and a source of serious concern, the HSE said today.

Prof Martin Cormican, the HSE lead overseeing infection control, said around one in 1,000 patients overall so far have become infected in hospital.

This means the risk is low but it must be brought down, he said.

The numbers increased in the week up to November 8 when 100 of these hospital acquired infections were diagnosed, up significantly on the previous week.

The main areas of concern in the hospital relate to patients in emergency care.

There are more controls over patients admitted for non emergency procedures and outpatient appointments.

It comes as hospitals in Limerick, Ennis, Naas and Letterkenny are fighting outbreaks which has led to 450 staff being out, most of whom are not infected but are close contacts.

He said hospital staff are under enormous pressure and may have to wash their hands ten times in an hour or more.One lapse in a 12-hour shift may be enough to pass on the virus, he said, acknowledging the extraordinarily difficult work of health staff.

Their work requires intense person to person contact and it is “hands on.”

“We have to deliver the care and manage the risk.”

The virus can be introduced by patients, staff or visitors. People should not come near a hospital with respiratory symptoms unless they need to be treated.

Patients are now tested as the come in.

Due to testing he said “we now find people we may have not found before”.

New infections always tend to spread in healthcare settings.The infrastructure can add to the challenges.

There is also a tendency after a stressful shift to meet healthcare colleagues as part of natural camaraderie but this presents a risk.

Prof Cormican said in relation to patients acquiring the virus: “The numbers can go up quickly if you have a large hospital outbreak.

“We are doing what we can to get the numbers better.”

Unlike earlier in the pandemic once a hospital acquired infection is detected the hospital goes looking for other cases who may be asymptomatic, he said.

He stressed that “hospital is still the safest place to be” and people should not be put off getting the medical care they need.

Earlier, he said there is now better use of antibiotics to go with support from pharmacists and nurses.

Cases of the superbug CPE appear to have stabilised but they are still too high.

Speaking at the HSE briefing, Ann O’Connor, chief operations officer said the number of nursing homes which are in the “red zone” and getting intensive support from the HSE had risen to ten.

Another 25 are getting significant enhanced support .

There are 105 outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes but most are small and well managed, she added.

HSE chief Paul Reid said testing of workers in mink farms and their household contacts had taken place and none had tested positive.

This was on foot of the new strain of Covid-19 arising which passed from minks to some workers in Denmark.

There are 290 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, including 33 in intensive care.

The patients are spread across seven hospitals and the numbers overall are stable.

The numbers of people attending hospital for non-Covid care is also increasing although down on this time last year.

The HSE believes that the higher level of home support is contributing to the reduction although there continues to be concern that some people are attending due to fear of Covid-19.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the R number – indicating how many people a person who is infected will pass on the virus to – has risen to 0.7 to 0.9.

As the number of daily cases have stalled, in contrast to the early part of the lockdown when they were falling, there is also evidence that the number of close contacts of people getting the virus has risen.

Asked why the virus spread is no longer dropping, he said it is due to a multiple actions by people.

Prof Cormican said it is people who spread the virus, and same advice applies is to reduce contact as much as possible.

He urged people to “hold on for the next few months” when hopefully the “cavalry” in the form of a vaccine will arrive and start to make a difference.

