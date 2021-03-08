| 7.6°C Dublin

Series of bombshells dropped by Meghan and Harry unlikely to leave royal family unscathed

The interview – to be broadcast on RTÉ2 this evening – makes for compelling television

It starts gently enough, but soon the revelations begin. Photo: PA Expand

It starts gently enough, but soon the revelations begin. Photo: PA

Pat Stacey

St Paul’s Cathedral, which hosted the marriage of Charles and Diana back in the previous century, famously survived the Blitz intact – while all around it, buildings were levelled by German bombs.

There's little chance Britain's royal family – aka ‘The Firm’ – will emerge similarly unscathed after the bombs dropped during Oprah with Meghan and Harry, broadcast on CBS in the US on Sunday night and showing on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm tonight.

Inevitably, the way the programme is received in America and other countries, including Ireland, will be very different to how it goes down in the UK. If you want to take the temperature of the gammon demographic, its commander-in-chief Piers Morgan spent most of today's edition of Good Morning Britain bellowing about how Meghan and Harry had trashed the royal family and disrespected the Queen.

