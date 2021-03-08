Series of bombshells dropped by Meghan and Harry unlikely to leave royal family unscathed

St Paul’s Cathedral, which hosted the marriage of Charles and Diana back in the previous century, famously survived the Blitz intact – while all around it, buildings were levelled by German bombs.

There's little chance Britain's royal family – aka ‘The Firm’ – will emerge similarly unscathed after the bombs dropped during Oprah with Meghan and Harry, broadcast on CBS in the US on Sunday night and showing on RTÉ2 at 9.30pm tonight.

Inevitably, the way the programme is received in America and other countries, including Ireland, will be very different to how it goes down in the UK. If you want to take the temperature of the gammon demographic, its commander-in-chief Piers Morgan spent most of today's edition of Good Morning Britain bellowing about how Meghan and Harry had trashed the royal family and disrespected the Queen.

In fact, if you watch the entire thing for yourself – and it really is a compelling piece of television, whatever your views of the monarchy or Meghan and Harry – you'll find neither of them has anything but affection and praise for the Queen. She's about the only member of "the institution", as the pair of them call it, that comes out of it looking good.

It starts gently enough. There's even room for a little humour as Meghan, who Oprah interviews alone for the first hour, recalls having to learn how to curtsy five minutes before meeting her future mother-in-law for the first time.

Ten minutes in, however, the revelations begin. And they just keep on coming. We learn that the couple were married in secret by the Archbishop of Canterbury in their "backyard" three days before the formal ceremony.

Meghan reveals that the story of how she made Kate Middleton cry during a row over the flower girls' dresses for the wedding was false. "The reverse happened," she says. Kate was angry over something, but Meghan was the one who ended up in tears. Kate apologised soon after, even giving her flowers.

She says she's forgiven Kate, but the damage was done. "Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," she says, yet none of them came forward to say that publicly. This, she says, was "a turning point".

The spectre of Princess Diana hangs over the encounter throughout, but never more heavily than when Harry joins them for the second hour. When Meghan talks about being "trapped" inside for months on end, unable to meet or speak to friends, and about being "silenced", it all sounds grimly familiar.

The theme of not being supported or protected by the royal family crops up again and again, not least when they talk about the barely-disguised racism of the UK tabloids' coverage of Meghan. Seeing dozens of headlines flash up on screen, you're reminded of just how disgusting and offensive the coverage was.

Seventy-two MPs condemned what they called the tabloids' "colonial coverage" of Meghan, yet nobody inside the institution, says Harry, spoke out about it once during a three-year barrage. Clearly, this hurt and angered him.

The two biggest revelations have already flashed around the world ahead of tonight's Irish and UK broadcasts of the programme. The first is that the relentless, negative coverage and the lack of support from inside Buckingham Palace drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide while pregnant with their son Archie.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she says. Her pleas to be let seek psychiatric help were rejected by several senior people inside the royal circle, on the grounds it wouldn't "look good" for the institution.

"You have no idea what's going on for people behind closed doors," she says. I think we do now.

The second big bombshell, and one that's likely to leave a stain on the royals that will never be washed out, comes when the couple talk about the "conversations" that were had in the upper echelons of the family about the as-yet unborn Archie's skin colour.

These were relayed to Harry by a member of the family, and he then relayed them to his wife. Neither is prepared to say who it was, and never will.

There's a lot more in the two hours, including Harry speaking frankly, and with obvious distress, about his fractured relationship with his brother and father, who stopped taking his calls for a time. He also talks about how they and every other member of the family are "trapped", just as he was.

A long time ago, Princess Diana, in a bombshell interview of her own, painted a vivid picture of the royal family as being insular, uptight, out of touch, cruel, unfeeling and dysfunctional. You come away from Oprah with Meghan and Harry feeling that none of them have learned anything in the decades since.