Serial flasher warned by judge he will be ‘stripped’ of his liberty if he does it again

A serial flasher has been warned by a judge he would be stripped of his liberty if he does it again.

Francis Murray was back in court last week after a neighbour opened her curtains to find him sitting in a chair in his garden - completely naked.

The Co Derry man told police this time he wanted to cool down after an early morning bath which had triggered a panic attack.

It was not the first time the 60-year-old, of Sperrin Drive, Magherafelt, has stripped down in public.

He did it to the same neighbour not long before and has a series of convictions for flashing going back more than 20 years.

Murray would not explain what compels him to want to strip off when contacted by a reporter this week.

“You're the press. I don't think so," he said.

Murray's behaviour has left some people frightened and shocked.

At Magherafelt Magistrates Court he pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop imposed a three-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.

He warned him that if he offended again over the next three years the custodial sentence would start off with three months.

Mr Dunlop refused an application by the Public Prosecution Service lawyer for a restraining order as he believed having a suspended sentence "hanging over his head" would be a deterrent.

Counsel pointed out that a similar incident had been witnessed by the same person on a previous occasion.

The judge said the threat of an immediate custodial sentence was enough for the defendant.

Prosecuting counsel said on August 1 last year just before 7am, a female neighbour pulled back her bedroom curtains and saw Murray sitting fully naked in a chair in his garden.

He then stood up and walked slowly towards her before going into a shed and coming out five minutes later wearing clothes, the lawyer said.

Counsel said the witness called the police and they arrested Murray for indecent exposure.

When questioned, the defendant admitted he had been naked in the back garden and said he had gone out to get some fresh air.

He told police he felt he was overheating from the bath and was concerned he was going to pass out from a panic attack.

He said the Probation Service had provided a pre-sentence report which was "very helpful" and concludes that Murray is considered to be at a low-to-medium risk of reoffending.

Mr Mooney said the court would see from the pre-sentence report that Murray has been forthright and frank and has been subject to probation supervision for offences of this nature.

He asked the court to consider the defendant's plea to the charge and his cooperation with probation.

As far back as 1999 Murray was convicted of two counts of indecent exposure.