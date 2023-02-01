Senior Government Minister says the State has ‘obscured’ the rights of vulnerable people in the name of saving resources

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it was never policy to provide free private nursing home care for medical card holders. Photo: Damian Storan

Roderic O’Gorman has said the rights of the vulnerable have been “obscured” in the name of saving State resources.

The Minister for Equality and Children was speaking in reaction to growing controversies over historical charges imposed on nursing home residents and the stoppage of disability allowance payments for care home residents.

"When the State is subject to legal actions, when it adopts legal positions, I think it's really important that those positions are influenced by the obligation that the State has to some of its most vulnerable citizens,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"I think in this example [disability allowance payments], from what we've heard, and again from the example on the nursing homes, I think, perhaps, that central obligation of the vulnerable people we're dealing with here has, maybe, been obscured by a kind of saving state resources… approach and I think we can't have that.”

A 2009 Cabinet memo revealed that up to 12,000 vulnerable people were denied disability allowance payments and that the State could owe up to €700m worth of maintenance payments.

The document, which was obtained by RTÉ Investigates, said if those impacted sued the State, their cases would likely be successful.

In 1980, regulations were brought in to cease maintenance payments for care home residents.

The payments were worth €50 a week in 1983 and €80 a week by 1996.

The secret memo was compiled after a woman took a case against the State and was eventually awarded €60,000 in 2008.

The legal submission on behalf of the woman used the same language as actions taken in the nursing home controversy, and argued that the State had no legal right to stop paying her disability allowance.

The memo included advice from the Attorney General which warned that "the State was extremely unlikely to be able to defend this case".

The document also warned that a “comprehensive trawl” of "HSE administrative records, covering a 30-year period" could lead to media attention and further claims.

"Such an exercise would be unlikely to escape media attention or speculation and could generate further claims which otherwise would not have been mad,” it stated.

The memo also referred to a contingency plan that could be rolled out, but only if cases were lodged by those affected.

It comes as Government leaders are facing questions over whether people were illegally charged for nursing home care before the Fair Deal scheme was introduced.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have claimed they were unaware of any “legal strategy” to avoid paying a €12bn redress bill.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it was never policy to provide free private nursing home care for medical card holders.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it is “far-fetched” to suggest there was a wide-ranging State conspiracy to deny ordinary citizens their rights.

Governments had a duty to defend the health budget, he said, and to make sure it was spent on health treatments. It was still not the case that medical card holders were entitled to care in private nursing homes, he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it was never policy to provide free private nursing home care for medical card holders. Photo: Damian Storan

Whatsapp Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it was never policy to provide free private nursing home care for medical card holders. Photo: Damian Storan

A limited number of individual cases were settled over the course of 10 years – where there were complicating factors, Mr Varadkar said.

“No case ever proceeded to a hearing. And if it had, the State would have defended its position and had bona-fide defences prepared.”

In the case of public nursing home charges, a scheme was put in place and €485m paid to former residents and their families, he said.

This sum was considerably less than the estimate of €5bn put under potential liability in 2011 by the Department of Health, he added, appearing to cast doubt on suggestions that there could be a liability for private nursing homes running to another €7bn.

“It was made very clear at the time that this (recompense) would not extend to people who were in private nursing homes,” Mr Varadkar said, adding: “This is not a current issue.”

However, the Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Sinn Fein Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley, has convened a meeting of the committee today because there is an “obvious public accounts issues” in relation to the nursing home charges, he said.

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley

Whatsapp Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley

Mr Stanley said they need to know what the potential liability is, what has been paid out, and the “legal position”.

"One of the areas that we need to go over is how this developed and who was involved. There really is questions around that because what’s been implied is that successive governments have been aware of this and have given it a nod,” he told RTÉ radio.

Mr Stanley said he accepts that the State has a responsibility to limit the potential burden that a large redress scheme would place on public funds but argued that there is a “justice issue” at play also.

"You have people who are on very low incomes, the lowest incomes in the State, in nursing homes and if they were charged wrongly, they were charged wrongly,” he said.

"That’s what it comes down to at the end of the day, who should have been charged and who shouldn’t have been charged. If people were wrongly charged, and from the documents released to-date it would appear the State accepted that and conceded it faced a big liability, well then that’s black and white in that situation.”

"I am determined that our committee would do a full examination of this and get to the truth of what happened and where we stand now legally and financially regarding these matters,” he added.