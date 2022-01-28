Senior gardaí concerned over lack of staff at elite unit as fraud crimes more than doubled in the past year

Senior gardai are concerned about a lack of experienced staff in the elite unit that investigates fraud offences despite it being announced on Friday that there has been a 111 per cent increase in this category of crime last year.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are the lead agency in investigating fraud in the country and despite being granted “28 extra net personnel” last year, senior sources say that the bureau needs far more resources.

“GNECB need more gardai and need more crime analysts to tackle what is clearly a very serious and growing problem,” a senior source said.

Along with another specialist unit, the GNECB are being relocated from offices in Harcourt Square to a new facility in Dublin 15, in a move that is expected to take place later this year.

“All the indications are that the new location is going to be problematic for many of the civilian staff such as accountants and analysts and the younger gardai that play such a very important in the unit’s operations,” the source said.

“Many of these people do not have their own vehicles and the location is really problematic for them because they may need two buses to get out there and then the office is around one kilometre from the nearest bus stop.

“There are fears that the unit will actually have less staff and this is a major cause of concern,” the source added.

The concerns were raised as GNECB continued to have yet another extremely week including the arrest of a well known solicitor in the Limerick area in an anti-gangland probe and their involvement in the extradition of a number of alleged serious organised international criminals.

Separately a man in his 20s was also arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant this evening in connection with fraudulent selling on second hand websites across Europe and laundering of the proceeds of this crime. The man was detained in Romania on the foot of European Arrest Warrants earlier this month and was arrested on arrival at Dublin Airport this evening. It is estimated that this Criminal Organisation behind this fraud had stolen over €22mfrom victims all over Europe up to the end of 2020 and laundered €6,770,026 of this money through bank accounts in Ireland up to 2020.

While offences such as romance fraud, investment fraud, phishing fraud and account take-over fraud spiralled last year there was a major decrease in burglaries in 2021.

significant reductions were observed in overall property crime, were down 10 per cent, residential burglaries, down 18 per cent, aggravated burglaries, down 20 per cent, theft from person, down 31 per cent, and theft from vehicles, down 29 per cent.

Meanwhile gardai announced that “crimes Against the Person plateaued in 2020 following a gradual rise over the preceding 3 years. The reported level of crimes against the person was 4% higher in 2021.”

Reporting of sexual offences was up 10 per cent last year, with sexual assault reports rising 18 per cent, rape reports rising 10 per cent and child pornography offences rising 8 per cent.

“Criminal Damage incidents trended downwards from 2015 to 2018 and appeared to stabilise in 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis there were signs of resumption of this downward trend. There was a decrease of 1% in 2021 compared to 2020,” a garda spokesman said.

“Total Public Order (public order and drunkenness) incidents showed a gradual upwards trend starting in mid-2018 and, like other types of crime, has seen a reduction in 2020, which has caused this trend to plateau. There was a decrease of 2% in 2021 compared with 2020 in Total Public Order,” he added.

Drugs offences and offensive weapons offences were down overall, down 13 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. More specifically, fireworks offences were down 41 per cent while cultivation or manufacture of drugs dropped 35 per cent.

During 2021, fatal road traffic collisions and serious injury collisions reduced by 11 and 2 per cent respectively.

Gardaí issued approximately 320,500 Fixed Charge Notices (FCN) or fines last year, including 179,400 for speeding, 23,700 for mobile phone use and 565 for drink driving.