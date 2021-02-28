Senior garda lands top policing role at Interpol and will lead world-wide fight against Covid-related crime

Det Insp Rory Corcoran who has been appointed to a top role at Interpol

A senior garda with a background in counter-terrorism and fraud investigation has been appointed to one of the top law enforcement positions in the world.

Detective Inspector Rory Corcoran has been announced as Assistant Director of Interpol’s Organised and Emerging Crime directorate (OEC), at its headquarters in Lyon, France, where he has been seconded from An Garda Síochána for the past two and a half years.

The Irishman secured the role after a global recruitment competition, beating off candidates from several of Interpol’s 194 member states, which is seen as a major endorsement of An Garda Síochána as a prominent player in global law enforcement.

Det Insp Corcoran, who was the acting assistant director for the past year, will have responsibility for Interpol’s world-wide fight against Covid-related crime such as the counterfeiting of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals, and the illegal trafficking of wildlife which has been a contributory factor in the evolution of the killer virus.

The brief also includes cyber-enabled fraud by organised criminal groups targeting State agencies involved in the roll-out of vaccines and the supply of PPE equipment since the start of the pandemic.

Invoice re-direct or Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud - one of the fastest growing criminal threats to companies and individuals globally – involves the interception of email traffic between suppliers and national health authorities with the intention of diverting funds to bogus bank accounts.

Last year the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) played a central role in an Interpol-coordinated investigation that exposed a sophisticated criminal operation using compromised emails and a network of bank accounts to target State agencies and companies supplying them with face masks and other Covid-related equipment.

As part of the multi-national enquiry involving police in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Nigeria, gardai seized €1.5m which had been transferred to a Dublin bank as part of the global scam.

Last December Interpol issued an ‘orange notice’ global alert to its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines both physically and online.

Det Insp Corcoran previously held the role of Interpol’s Senior Global Operations Coordinator which involved the investigation of global organised crime groups such as South American drug cartels and the Italian Mafia.

According to senior security sources, Det Insp Corcoran’s influential position will greatly boost the Garda’s international operations as he will be working closely with law enforcement in jurisdictions outside the EU where Irish criminals are domiciled.

He was previously a key member of the Counter Terrorism Investigations Unit (CTIU) attached to the Special Detective Unit (SDU) in Dublin where he was involved in several high-profile investigations including the Northern Bank robbery by the Provisional IRA and the prosecution of RIRA leader Michael McKevitt following a joint operation with the FBI.

Online Editors