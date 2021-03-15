Senior employee arrested over €1.1m expenses fraud at multinational firm

A senior employee for a Dublin based multinational consulting and accountancy firm has been arrested by fraud squad detectives in relation to an alleged fraud of over €1m.

The 34-year-old employee is being questioned by fraud squad detectives at Terenure Garda Station after he was arrested at his home in Lucan, west Dublin, this morning.

Senior sources say that the man is being questioned over allegations that he stole over €1.1m from the company that he works for over a two year period.

His investigation follows a complaint made by the Dublin based company to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) in December.

It is suspected that the suspect had been “overclaiming expenses” and altering documents to support these false claims over a two year period.

The foreign national is suspected of using the stolen funds to buy a property and is also suspected of sending money abroad.

This morning GNECB detectives searched a solicitor’s office as part of the investigation into the purchase of the property in Lucan but the solicitor is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

A sum of €30,000 was also frozen in an account linked to the arrested man.

“This was an internal fraud that was uncovered by the company itself in the first instance. No clients of the company have been effected by this,” a senior source said.

The company employs over 2,000 people in Ireland and tens of thousands across the world.

Gardaí said in a statement this afternoon: “Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have today, Monday 15th March 2021, arrested a male, aged in his 30s, following allegations of theft at an accountancy firm. The arrest was made as part of an investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1,000,000. A number of searches were conducted by GNECB since January 2021 following receipt of the complaint.

"A substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and a separate jurisdiction respectively, as part of this investigation.

“The man was arrested today and he is currently detained in Terenure Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Online Editors