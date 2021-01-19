Senator Victor Boyhan reveals he was subject to drug trials while growing up in an institution

AN INDEPENDENT Senator has revealed that he was subject to drug trials while growing up in an institution.

Independent Senator Victor Boyhan was speaking as there was cross-party support between Senators in

criticism for the Mother and Baby Homes report, with some claiming that it “lacks empathy”.

Senator Boyhan, who grew up in an orphanage, said that there were “many good and happy people” in some institutions.

“I really don’t want to spend any more of my life talking about it. It does not define me, I am not a victim. I daresay I am not even a survivor. I lived my life and I had many happy times,” he said.

“I encountered many good and happy people.

“It is important to say that we’re not all victims and we had experiences and I am the seventh of seven children and I am in touch with every one one of them.

“We joke every day how many families of seven are in contact and speaking and are friendly and loving and supporting.”

He said that it “wasn’t always the priest”.

“I am Church of Ireland by birth, by heritage and by choice, so it wasn’t always the Catholic Church and it wasn’t always the priest and it wasn’t always the nun.

"I think that’s really really important to say.”

He also said that he was subject to drug trials “which I lived through and was subject to in the institution I was in” and called on pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, which carried out some of those trials, to contribute to a redress scheme.

“It is about accountability and I would ask that the Wellcome SmithKline foundation, that they will be asked to make a substantial contribution to a redress scheme.”

Senators hit out at many aspects of the report, including its executive summary.

Leader of the Seanad Regina Doherty said that the report “lacks empathy” and is “cold and callous”.

“In places, the assertions that it makes are not just hurtful, but are so downright disrespectful and in lots of places just wrong or inaccurate,” she said.

“In many places, the report completely ignores the testimony of the women’s lived experiences.”

She said that the report “questions memory” and the experiences of the victims who gave testimony and tells “them they don’t matter, they don’t count”.

She invited victims to write their own executive summary “in their own words and in their own languages”.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman responded by telling the Seanad that copies of the report have been submitted to gardaí and the DPP, that an archive will be created with records and that counselling is available for survivors.

“I haven’t written to GSK but I’ll go back and consider what engagement my department should have directly with that company.”

He said it would be “appropriate” for local authorities, such as Galway County Council, to apologise.

