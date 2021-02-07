Senator meets with Deliveroo following fear of Dublin inner city attacks

Fine Gael senator Mary Seery-Kearney met with Deliveroo management as many workers wish to avoid Dublin’s inner city following several recent attacks.

The senator said she met with them on Friday to outline how the company must develop a system which prioritizes the safety of cyclists, while also ensuring no areas of Dublin are disenfranchised.

“It has been brought to my attention that Deliveroo cyclists are being forced to avoid delivering food to certain parts of Dublin due to fears for their own safety after reports of attacks and bike thefts perpetrated on personnel,” she said.

“I met with senior management of Deliveroo to discuss the serious safety concerns raised in recent weeks by the delivery agents and how the company must do more to protect their cyclists and listen to their other employment concerns.”

“It is completely unacceptable that delivery cyclists are facing such a serious personal safety threat in the course of their essential work.”

In the last two weeks, there have been at least six attacks in the north inner city. As a result gardaí have implemented an enhanced stop and search regime. They’re tasked with finding dangerous weapons being carried in the area.

Speaking further on the issue, Ms Seery-Kearney said: “The ongoing safety threat against these workers has huge knock-on implications for local businesses across the capital who rely on them for distribution of their meals, and for customers at home.”

“Deliveroo and other agencies must do more to protect these workers. Deliveroo’s lack of action on delivery agent safety is part of a wider set of issues facing takeaway cyclists in their employment.”

All of this also comes in the wake of a strike by some Deliveroo workers due to pay and work conditions.

In a statement at the time, Deliveroo said: “The safety of riders is our absolute priority and we take every step to ensure they feel safe when on the road.”

“We were the first delivery platform to give all riders free insurance to protect them in case something goes wrong while on the road, and we are constantly looking at new ways to extend our support.”

“We plan to introduce free personal safety alarms for all riders in Ireland that they can use in an emergency. We also work closely with the police and authorities to help protect riders and resolve any security issues they face, such as theft.”

Senator Seery-Kearney has also raised concerns over the working conditions of Deliveroo cyclists, saying: “These young people are deemed to be self-employed individual contractors, rather than employees with guaranteed hours and full entitlements.”

“While this arrangement lends itself to flexibility, which can be particularly attractive for students, it could also be deemed as exploitative.”

She said she raised these issues with Deliveroo’s management, and has also submitted a report to both the Tánaiste and Minister Damien English about the meeting.

Irish Independent