Senator Lynn Ruane: ‘I've suffered harassment for five years’

A SENATOR has revealed how she has suffered harassment for five years, including from someone who had access to Leinster House.

Lynn Ruane said she had to be escorted by staff to and from the Seanad chamber before giving her first speech in 2016 to protect her from abuse.

The independent senator is now trying to take a legal case to end the abuse, but said she is concerned she may not meet the legal threshold for harassment.

Ms Ruane made the comments on Friday as the Seanad debated a new law to criminalise online harassment.

The new legislation will also make it a criminal offence to share intimate images without consent. Last month, it emerged that thousands of images of Irish women had been shared online without their consent. Ms Ruane told the Seanad she received a phone call after the large-scale image-based abuse came to light.

“I had to tell them to ring me back because two gardaí were in my sitting room with me as I began to look at taking my own case concerning harassment that has been ongoing for five years,” Ms Ruane said.

She said she wanted to consider how a new harassment law could protect survivors like her.

“The bar is so high to prove harassment. In the 21st century, harassment looks very different from how it used to. You cannot display all these phone calls you are getting because there is the ability with technology to block people, so they find resourceful ways to continue to harass and abuse you,” she said.

“On my first ever speech in this chamber in 2016, I was escorted by an usher. I had to be walked to the bus stop. There are two men in the last five years who have not taken me off their radar. I have had many conversations with gardaí and have been trying to find ways to protect myself.”

Ms Ruane said her experience had stopped her from contributing to a major 2018 law criminalising coercive control because she was afraid it would trigger more abuse. She said she tabled a number of amendments to the new harassment law to “correct my silence throughout the last few years on this issue.”

“The difference for me between now and the time the domestic violence legislation went through is that I am no longer willing to not speak out of fear that I would put myself back on someone's radar by speaking,” she said.

She added: “It was important for me to feel that, when the time to speak came, I could speak with confidence and without fear of the repercussions of my voice.”

The senator said she did not believe the new law would have protected her from her harasser.

“Showing a garda a postcard saying, ‘keep up the good work’, and trying to convince them that is harassment is a funny place to be in. It is subtle and insidious. I have had my kids getting up to lock the doors at night and I still do not reach the bar for harassment. Harassment is in this legislation but I do not believe it protects women in the way harassment is defined,” she said.

Ms Ruane said the harassment she received over the last five years would be “concentrated” around particular points of the year, and then would go away.

“It doesn’t meet the requirement for harassment currently, and I would have to take a private injunction,” she said.

“If you don’t reach ‘persistent’ communication in the terms [set out in the law] and you can’t pay for a private injunction, well then you won’t be protected under the current harassment definitions.”

