| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Self-isolating over Christmas? Here are eight tips to help you get through it with relative ease

Christmas in isolation is challenging, but there are a number of ways to help it pass by smoothly. Photo: Stock image Expand
The pandemic has made us all a little bit weary of video calls, but during isolation they could be a god-send. Photo: Adrian Vidal Expand

Close

Christmas in isolation is challenging, but there are a number of ways to help it pass by smoothly. Photo: Stock image

Christmas in isolation is challenging, but there are a number of ways to help it pass by smoothly. Photo: Stock image

The pandemic has made us all a little bit weary of video calls, but during isolation they could be a god-send. Photo: Adrian Vidal

The pandemic has made us all a little bit weary of video calls, but during isolation they could be a god-send. Photo: Adrian Vidal

/

Christmas in isolation is challenging, but there are a number of ways to help it pass by smoothly. Photo: Stock image

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

CHRISTMAS week is upon us, and while many people will be winding down and enjoying the festivities, those who have been struck down by a positive PCR test won’t be feeling so merry.

Being in a position where you must self-isolate is a daunting prospect, whether you live alone or with family.

Privacy