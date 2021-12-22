Self-isolating over Christmas? Here are eight tips to help you get through it with relative ease

CHRISTMAS week is upon us, and while many people will be winding down and enjoying the festivities, those who have been struck down by a positive PCR test won’t be feeling so merry.

Being in a position where you must self-isolate is a daunting prospect, whether you live alone or with family.

Psychologist Leisha McGrath says it is important not to put any added pressure on yourself to feel a specific way.

“There is a certain wisdom in accepting where you are and maybe grieving the day you thought you were going to have,” she says. “Don’t put undue pressure on yourself to be a certain way or to do anything in particular.

Read More

“Once you get past that acceptance or frustration phase, obviously depending on how well you’re feeling, what I’d recommend is trying to have a little bit of purpose in each day.”

Here are eight things you can do to keep yourself occupied while self-isolating over Christmas.

Self-care

This time of year can be very tiring and a lot of people may be feeling rundown. If you’re self-isolating, use this time to practice some self-care and look after yourself. Have a pamper session and run yourself a hot bath or start that book you’ve been meaning to read.

Treat yourself by ordering in a takeaway or by making one of your favourite meals. Focus on what you can do to make yourself feel better. Plan some activities with friends or family to look forward to once you’ve gotten the all-clear.

Writing a list of things that you’re grateful for in life may help to distract you from the current situation and focus your mind elsewhere. Be kind to yourself and speak to yourself as you would to a close friend in a similar situation.

Staying connected

It’s important to stay connected with loved ones, whether you’re self-isolating alone or with others. Use social media to reach out and schedule a few phone calls with friends to keep yourself busy over the festive period.

Many people might shudder at the thought of attending another Zoom party but connecting with friends and family through technology is another good way to stay in touch. Schedule a Zoom call during Christmas dinner so that you don’t feel like you’re eating alone.

Expand Close The pandemic has made us all a little bit weary of video calls, but during isolation they could be a god-send. Photo: Adrian Vidal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The pandemic has made us all a little bit weary of video calls, but during isolation they could be a god-send. Photo: Adrian Vidal

Resting

Use this period to get some well needed rest and give your body a break.

Ms McGrath said there is “huge value” in resting and taking the time to catch up with yourself.

“A lot of people get so sick and burnt out at this time of year because we tend to operate in the depths of winter in the same way as we do in the height of summer,” she said. We’re meant to be hibernating a little bit more in winter and resting and dreaming about what’s to come rather than being all out in front.

“Take your cue from nature in that way, value the resting period and don’t feel guilty about it. There’s a huge value in resting and catching up on yourself.”

She says some people might relish the opportunity to be at home for a prolonged period once they’ve gotten over the initial frustration.

“People may be just absolutely exhausted, that actually just the prospect of lying on the couch and watching the TV guilt-free isn’t the worst thing.”

Staying active

If your symptoms are mild – which is the case with some people – stay active by doing a home workout routine with little to no equipment. Exercises like squats and lunges can be done from the comfort of your own living room, or even jumping jacks.

Youtube has a huge variety of different fitness videos to suit all abilities. This could also be a good time to try a new hobby such as yoga or meditation, or get those endorphins going by playing your favourite song and having a dance around the kitchen.

Ms McGrath said it’s important to focus on how you can make the best of a bad situation.

“I’d really be thinking about what I can do to move my body or nourish myself or do something that is going to give me pure joy. I’m always inclined to look at these things holistically, so is there something you can do physically to move your body? That could be a dance class or yoga class or a project you’ve been wanting to research.”

Nutrition

Now could be the time to try out a new recipe or revert back to baking the classic lockdown banana bread. Take the time to try new things and experiment in the kitchen.

Boost your immune system by eating citrus foods which help to increase the production of white blood cells, which are key to fighting infections.

Broccoli is supercharged with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Garlic is key for good health thanks to its concentration of sulphur-containing compounds. Ginger packs a punch as an anti-inflammatory superfood.

If you’re going to be spending a lot of time indoors and missing out on any direct sunlight, don’t forget about vitamin D, which is found in a small number of foods including salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel, egg yolks and red meat.

These nutrients won’t make you invincible from Covid-19, but they could strengthen your immune system.

Keeping your mind busy

Cognitive behavioural psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, John Cummins, says it’s important to find ways to get in control of the situation if you’re feeling worried or stressed.

“If we’re physically sick it can be hard to problem-solve things,” he said. “If you’re worried and the worry is practical, then make a list of things you need to do. Anything you can do to make yourself feel in control of the situation and in control of your worries is a good place to start.”

Mr Cummins adds: “Find a smell that helps to ground you, like the smell of a herb or an essential oil. Something that is pleasant to you.”

He also recommends a technique that can help refocus the mind if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

“There is a grounding technique called ‘five, four, three, two, one’. It means you say five things you can see, four things you can feel, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing that you might be able to taste,” he said.

Taking the time to notice these things and saying them out loud can be comforting.

Distract yourself

Distracting yourself with enjoyable activities is also a good way to get through self-isolation.

Scroll through Netflix and choose a new series to binge watch, or start journaling every day. Some people may also enjoy colouring, playing cards or doing crossword puzzles.

It could also be a good time to dust off some old board games and have a crack at them.

If your mood is low, watch something lighthearted that you know will lift your spirits.

Mind your mental health

It is always important to stay in touch with how you are feeling mentally. This is even more so during a period of self-isolation.

If you feel your anxiety or depression levels are intensifying during this time, check in with a service like Samaritans (116 123) or Pieta House (1800 247 247).

These services have professionally trained therapists capable of talking people through managing the feelings of loneliness, anxiety or depression.