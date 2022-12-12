| 0.3°C Dublin

See inside Mayo GAA star Rob Hennelly's stunning snow wedding to Orla O’Brien

Rob Hennelly and Orla O'Brien. @orlalorenza Expand
Rob Hennelly and Orla O'Brien. @robhennelly Expand
Wicklow's Powerscourt Hotel. @orlalorenza Expand
Rob Hennelly and Aidan O'Shea. @Aidoxi Expand
The bridal party. @neilpatrickcollins Expand
@Roblipsett Expand

Mayo footballer Rob Hennelly and his new wife Orla O'Brien have shared images of their wedding which was held over the weekend.

The couple tied the knot in St Anne's Church in Shankhill on Friday, and spent the evening celebrating with family and friends at Wicklow’s Powerscourt Hotel.

The already idyllic setting was even more spectacular on the day thanks to Thursday night’s snowfall.

Wicklow's Powerscourt Hotel. @orlalorenza Expand

Kildare native, Ms O’Brien works as a fashion buyer, and she documented the special occasion on her Instagram account.

The couple have been together for nine years and they got engaged over Christmas 2020. They met while studying at DCU. 

Rob Hennelly and Orla O'Brien. @robhennelly Expand

Goalkeeper Hennelly is a club mate of Mayo midfielder Aidan O’Shea, and O’Shea shared a youthful picture if the Breaffy men before the big day.

Rob Hennelly and Aidan O'Shea. @Aidoxi Expand

“The big day has arrived.....Looking forward to seeing my man @robhennelly tie the knot with @orlalorenza today,” he wrote.

Other well know personalities attended the wedding included former Roscommon footballer and fashion designer Neil Patrick Collins. who served as a groomsman, and Instagram influencer Rob Lipsett. 

The bridal party. @neilpatrickcollins Expand

@Roblipsett Expand

