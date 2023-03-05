Security officer fired after sending pornographic video to colleague has unfair dismissal compensation more than doubled

The Labour Court ruled out reinstatement or re-engagement as an appropriate form of redress. Stock image

A security officer at a supermarket who was fired after sending a pornographic video to a female colleague has had his compensation for unfair dismissal more than doubled to €10,200, following a successful appeal to the Labour Court.

It ruled that the decision by the supermarket chain to sack the worker was disproportionate, although it had been reasonable to have concluded his actions constituted serious misconduct.

However, the Labour Court cut its proposed award of €34,000 for the security officer to €10,200 for several reasons including his own contribution to his dismissal.

Both the security officer and the supermarket had appealed a ruling of the Workplace Relations Commission that the worker had been unfairly dismissed and that he should be awarded €4,566 in compensation.

The Labour Court heard evidence in the case in private in January and ruled that the identities of the parties should be anonymised given the sensitive nature of the case involving an allegation of sexual harassment of a colleague.

The security officer, who worked for the supermarket for 12 years with an otherwise clean service record, sent a video in error to a female colleague known as Ms A via WhatsApp on June 19, 2020 while off duty.

He deleted the video when he realised that it had gone to an unintended recipient.

However, Ms A made a formal complaint that she had been sent a pornographic video by the security officer.

Ms A also claimed that he had previously asked her on two occasions for a hug and a kiss, and that he had told another colleague that he would like “a fresh wife like Ms A.”

He was suspended by the supermarket the following day and was dismissed two months later following an investigation and disciplinary process.

The investigation found that he had sent a pornographic video to Ms A and had also later sent her a second video (which was not pornographic) despite being instructed to have no further contact with her.

The supermarket disputed the claim that the security officer was unfairly dismissed and argued he had engaged in inappropriate and unwelcome behaviour of a sexual nature towards a colleague and it had a duty to ensure its staff were provided with a safe place to work.

It said the security officer’s explanations were not considered reasonable or sufficient to mitigate the extremely serious and far-reaching implications of his “highly inappropriate and unacceptable” actions.

A manager who took the decision to dismiss the employee rejected the assertion that it was a harsh sanction.

The manager said he had not considered lesser sanctions, although under cross-examination he conceded that he would employ the security officer again.

The security officer, who was in his late 50s at the time of the incident, said he had repeatedly apologised for mistakenly sending the video to Ms A and for the upset it had caused her.

He argued his “simple mistake” did not constitute serious misconduct and there was no intentional or deliberate element to his actions.

The security officer claimed the penalty imposed was “disproportionate, excessive and unjust.”

He maintained the video was not pornographic but contained images of a couple dancing in their underwear.

In its ruling, Labour Court deputy chairperson, Katie Connolly, acknowledged the video had been sent in error.

Ms Connolly said the man’s evidence was at times “vague and contradictory” about whether the video was pornographic and the Labour Court concluded it contained “adult content.”

She said it was reasonable for the supermarket to conclude the incident constituted gross misconduct, while its procedures were “substantially fair.”

However, Ms Connolly said the dismissal was disproportionate given his 12 years of service with no prior performance issues or warnings.

She said the supermarket had not given serious consideration to the alternative options of demotion, relocation or unpaid suspension.

Ms Connolly said the Labour Court believed the chain’s decision to outsource security roles might have influenced its decision.

She noted the security officer had repeatedly apologised for his actions and the supermarket had accepted he was remorseful.

However, she said the supermarket had not given sufficient consideration to the fact that the video was sent in error and that Ms A was not the intended recipient.

While the security officer’s conduct was “careless and naïve”, Ms Connolly said there was no malice and the supermarket should have considered and imposed a lesser penalty.

The Labour Court ruled out reinstatement or re-engagement as an appropriate form of redress.

It awarded him compensation of €34,000 to reflect his losses based on an annual salary of €39,572.

However, it reduced the size of the award by 50pc to reflect the fact that he had been unavailable for work for a 12-month period after returning to his country of origin until September 2021 after suffering two family bereavements, while he was in receipt of social welfare until June 2022 when he found part-time work.

Ms Connolly said he had failed to demonstrate a consistent, committed effort to mitigate his losses following his return to Ireland.

She said a further reduction of 20pc was merited to reflect his own contribution to his dismissal and an award of €10,400 was “just and equitable.”