Security at Leinster House to be urgently reviewed in light of Washington riots

There is no direct threat at present to Leinster House but a meeting of the Oireachtas Business Committee heard that there is no room for complacency.

Dáil and Senate security is to be urgently reviewed as a result of the storming of the US Capitol.

TDs and senators have discussed the need to tighten security around the Dáil and Seanad amid fears that groups could target them in a similar fashion to what played out in Washington overnight.

Rioters forced their way past metal security barricades at Capitol Hill, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.

Police said four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested.

The Security Committee at Leinster House is to report “as soon as possible” on measure that might be taken to strengthen the protections against assault by a mob or individual.

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail told the Irish Independent the decision was arrived at “after looking at what happened on Capitol Hill and the ease of access that was witnesses to Houses of Parliament that many of us would have thought impregnable.”

Armed military policemen are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the connected Government Buildings and Leinster House complex.

Besides Glock side-arms, they also have an arsenal of submachine guns, anti-riot equipment and a variety of grenades.

The need for a security review was raised by the Fianna Fáil leader of the Seanad, Mark Daly, at the Dáil’s Business Committee today, Thursday January 7.

“We’re not anticipating anything happening, but a security review would be appropriate,” one source said. Members of the Security Committee include the Superintendent of the Oireachtas and members of the Gardaí and Defence Forces.

Ministers are partly housed in Leinster House, while also having offices in Government Buildings. There are security plans in place for any breaches at both locations, including escape routes and protocols.

Both Senators and TDs spoke in favour of a “comprehensive” review of security on Kildare Street and Merrion Street, with some making the point that the coarsening of public discourse seen in recent years, largely on social media, means that disorder can be both more easily fomented and organised.

There were some nights of siege of Government Buildings at the time of the financial crisis and bailout of the banks — with the Garda public order unit deployed outside the complex itself and helping to secure a perimeter cordon on occasion.

The Houses of Parliament at Westminster beefed up its security after protesters abseiled into the chamber and even threw purple paint powder from a visitors’ gallery.

Doors and gates to both Leinster House and Government Buildings can be automatically sealed off, both remotely and across the campus — a measure brought in after a man with a Samurai sword charged up the plinth in the wake of financial crisis of more than a decade ago. He was overpowered by ushers and Gardaí.

There was an incident with an anti-abortion protester verablly abusing TDs, including Fianna Fail’s Timmy Dooley, in recent years after gaining access as a visitor.

Vetting and background checks are now carried out on visitors approved by their local TDs as part of the security process. All ordinary visits and public tours have meanwhile been paused for months as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Sources suggested that any additional security recommendations that would be approved by the business committee on foot of the urgent review could be put in place “virtually instantaneously from a staffing point of view, although some technological proposals could take longer to instal.”

Recent improvements in security include the installation of airport-style scanners to guard against concealed guns, weapons or explosives, and the use of pop-up anti-vehicle barriers.

There have also been turnstiles erected where there were none before in order to discourage anyone from rushing the entrances or exits, while staff in those perimeter points are protected by bulletproof and blast-proof glass.



There have been violent scenes and stand-offs with gardaí during a small number of protests in the recent past.

There have also been incidents where politicians and staff have been trapped inside the Kildare Street complex due to crowds outside.

It is normal protocol for a crash barrier to be erected just a few metres back from the main gate in advance of protests – but some politicians have expressed concerns that these could be easily breached.

A source told Independent.ie: “The crash barriers wouldn’t hold a penny candle back.”

It is expected Leinster House authorities, garda and the Defence Forces will be involved in the review.

One source noted that there is concern about the potential for groups opposed to vaccinations to stage protests in the coming months in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions.

Previously Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said security at the Dáil is far less stringent than other national parliaments.

Security was beefed up at Leinster House in 2017 following a number of terror incidents at the parliament in Westminster.

Visitors are now required to walk through a metal detector and pass their bags through an x-ray.

In 2014, a teenager used his great-grandfather’s sword from the 1916 Rising to stage a “one man rebellion” at Leinster House.

He was later sentenced to 200 hours’ community service.

