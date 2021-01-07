Security at Leinster House to be reviewed in light of Washington riots

There is no direct threat at present to Leinster House but a meeting of the Oireachtas Business Committee heard that there is no room for complacency.

A REVIEW of the security around Leinster House is to be undertaken in the wake of the storming of Capitol Hill, Independent.ie understands. TDs and senators have discussed the need to tighten security around the Dáil and Seanad amid fears that groups could target them in a similar fashion to what played out in Washington overnight.

Rioters forced their way past metal security barricades at Capitol Hill, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.

Police said four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested.

There is no direct threat at present to Leinster House but a meeting of the Oireachtas Business Committee heard that there is no room for complacency.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl gave a commitment that a review will be commissioned following discussions with the chairperson of the Seanad Mark Daly.

There have been violent scenes and stand-offs with gardaí during a small number of protests in the recent past.

There have also been incidents where politicians and staff have been trapped inside the Kildare Street complex due to crowds outside.

It is normal protocol for a crash barrier to be erected just a few metres back from the main gate in advance of protests – but some politicians have expressed concerns that these could be easily breached.

A source told Independent.ie: “The crash barriers wouldn’t hold a penny candle back.”

It is expected Leinster House authorities, garda and the Defence Forces will be involved in the review.

One source noted that there is concern about the potential for groups opposed to vaccinations to stage protests in the coming months in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions.

Previously Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said security at the Dáil is far less stringent than other national parliaments.

Security was beefed up at Leinster House in 2017 following a number of terror incidents at the parliament in Westminster.

Visitors are now required to walk through a metal detector and pass their bags through an x-ray.

In 2014, a teenager used his great-grandfather’s sword from the 1916 Rising to stage a “one man rebellion” at Leinster House.

He was later sentenced to 200 hours’ community service.

