Security analyst Tom Clonan is the country’s newest Senator as he has been deemed elected on the final count of the Seanad Trinity by election this evening.

Mr Clonan will take Ivana Bacik’s Dublin university seat in the Seanad, which was left vacant after she was elected to the Dáil in the Dublin Bay South by-election last year.

This was his third time running for the Dublin University Seanad seat.

Read More

He was head-to-head in a tight race with former Dublin lord mayor Hazel Chu and psychologist Maureen Gaffney, as well as former Ireland rugby star Hugo MacNeill.

However, Mr MacNeill, who is married to Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, was eliminated late in the race, leaving Mr Clonan, Cllr Chu and Ms Gaffney.

After benefiting from transfers, Cllr Chu was later eliminated and Mr Clonan went on to win the seat on the 16th and final count.

Dr Clonan had a total of 5,358 votes on the final count and Dr Gaffney had 5,198 votes.

However, Mr Clonan was not present in the count centre in Trinity College to see himself be elected.

The security analyst is best known for being a columnist and a broadcaster, appearing on many national shows as well as being a former army captain.

He lectures masters students in the Technological University of Dublin (TUD) in political communication and forensic research methodology.

He is credited for exposing sexual abuse in the Defence Forces in 2000 while completing a PhD as a serving member of the forces, when he uncovered a culture of discrimination, harassment, bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault directed at female members.

From September 1998 to February 2000, Tom interviewed 60 female soldiers - 59 of the 60 females interviewed reported a catalogue of discrimination, harassment, bullying, sexual harassment and assault.

A further 12 of the 60 women interviewed said they had been sexually assaulted in the workplace, this ranged from touching, to attempted rape and rape.

The reports of assault were made by privates, NCOs and officers.

The details of his investigation were later reported in the Sunday World for the first time.

He lives in Booterstown in Dublin with his family and four children.

His son Eoghan has a rare neuromuscular disease and Dr Clonan has campaigned on disability issues as his son does not identify as ‘Disabled’ or ‘Partially Sighted’ even though he is legally blind and a wheelchair user.

He graduated from Trinity College Dublin in 1987 and is from Finglas in Dublin.