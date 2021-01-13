Security alert underway in Fermanagh after reports of suspect device

A security alert is underway in the Fermanagh/Monaghan border after reports of a suspect device.

The PSNI have received reports that "some type of device" has been left in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler.

PSNI Inspector Michael Patton said police are currently working to establish the exact location of the device and no roads are currently closed at this time.

"I am appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects," he said.

"The safety of the community is of paramount importance, and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them, but to contact police immediately by calling 999.”

PSNI and army technical officers narrowly escaped injury after responding to a security alert in the Wattlebridge Road area in August 2019.

After responding to initial reports that a device had been left in the area, a hoax device was inspected before a bomb then exploded on the main A3 Cavan Road.

Speaking at the time then-Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said dissident republicans were behind the attack.

"I am of the firm belief it was a deliberate attempt to lure police and army bomb disposal colleagues into the area to murder them," he said.

