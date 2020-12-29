Secretary of Monaghan Ógra Fianna Fáil resigns in protest at ‘female members being compared and ranked over Zoom calls’

THE secretary of Monaghan Ógra Fianna Fáil has resigned after female members were compared and ranked in a number of Zoom calls.

Niko Kawonczyk said: “I have been made aware that a group of people hosted a number of Zoom calls, where they ranked and compared female members of the organisation.”

The alleged behaviour involved “browsing through their Instagrams in a manner which was, to put it mildly, derogatory and inhumane”.

Mr Kawonczyk claimed there was “organised political harassment” at work which was affecting the long-term viability of the party youth group.

“This sort of behaviour is unacceptable in any sort of professional capacity,” he said in a post on social media. “The situation within the party is unacceptable and is slowly descending into absolute and utter chaos.”

Posting online a resignation letter which was sent to party headquarters in Dublin, Mr Kawonczyk declared: “I cannot tolerate unacceptable and vile behaviour within the organisation nationally, and the lack of effective action from headquarters.”

Fianna Fáil has yet to comment on the claims.

Meanwhile, members of the Monaghan chapter of the party's youth wing were maintaining silence over the allegations.

The party has been told that members “have suffered significantly as a result of vile rumours, as well as public comments being made about them” in the Zoom calls, carried out by “bully boys”, according to Mr Kawonczyk.

He said he tendered his resignation as secretary because the matters raised “have not received prompt attention”, claiming party HQ was “well aware of” the situation.

He said there had been “many phone calls from myself and official complaints from others”, claiming harassment had become commonplace over the past few months.

He claimed the alleged inaction on sexism and “vile and disgusting behaviour” was “even more unacceptable in the youth wing of the Taoiseach’s party, the party of Government”.

The “utterly vile comments made in publicly hosted Zoom calls” are not appropriate to repeat, he wrote.

“I cannot morally be party to this sort of behaviour from a select group of people, and I have made this clear to you during many conversations,” he told Fianna Fáil headquarters in Mount Street, Dublin.

“I have done every single thing I could have done to bring this to the attention of HQ, who are well aware of the extent of this behaviour within the organisation, yet have failed to act to protect the welfare of its members.”

When he enlisted into the party, “I assumed I was joining an organisation which was committed to values of equality and comradery [sic] that many of us hold dear,” he wrote.

“Unless action is taken such values are expressed under false pretences.

“I have spoken to many members from right across the country who are disgusted at the behaviour of a specific group of people. They are also considering their positions unless prompt and sufficient action is taken by the relevant authorities.

“We cannot let a few bully boys shape the future of the party.”

Online Editors