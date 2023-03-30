Secret agent: The ex-Trinity College student, the Kremlin and the US indictment on a Russian spy

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov studied at Trinity College under the alias of Victor MullerHe was arrested at Dutch airport last June for attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the ICCThe spy spent almost a decade building a fictitious personaDetails provide extraordinary visibility into highly cloaked aspects of Kremlin intelligence

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov was better known as Victor Muller when he lived in Dublin

Greg Miller Thu 30 Mar 2023 at 03:00