Secret agent: The ex-Trinity College student, the Kremlin and the US indictment on a Russian spy
Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov studied at Trinity College under the alias of Victor MullerHe was arrested at Dutch airport last June for attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the ICCThe spy spent almost a decade building a fictitious personaDetails provide extraordinary visibility into highly cloaked aspects of Kremlin intelligence
Greg Miller
A Russian spy who studied at Trinity College Dublin has been charged by a federal court in the United States.