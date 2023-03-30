| 9.4°C Dublin

Secret agent: The ex-Trinity College student, the Kremlin and the US indictment on a Russian spy

  • Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov studied at Trinity College under the alias of Victor Muller
  • He was arrested at Dutch airport last June for attempting to use a false identity to infiltrate the ICC
  • The spy spent almost a decade building a fictitious persona
  • Details provide extraordinary visibility into highly cloaked aspects of Kremlin intelligence
Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov was better known as Victor Muller when he lived in Dublin Expand
Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov (standing, holding scroll) aka Victor Muller receiving his degree from Trinity College in November 2018 Expand

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov (standing, holding scroll) aka Victor Muller receiving his degree from Trinity College in November 2018

Greg Miller

A Russian spy who studied at Trinity College Dublin has been charged by a federal court in the United States.

Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov (36), who studied at the Dublin university under the alias of Brazilian national Victor Muller, graduated with a first-class honours in November 2018, having finished his studies in May of that year, majoring in political science and quantitative methods of research.

