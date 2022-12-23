Second man (20s) arrested following alleged assault of female passenger on Luas

Gardaí have arrested a second man following an alleged assault on the Red Luas line on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Thursday. He has since been charged with public order offences and is due to appear before court at a later date.

Gardaí in Store Street are investigating the incident which took place on Tuesday at approximately 11.30am.

A garda spokesperson said a male passenger was getting off the Luas at the Jervis stop.

“As he was departing the tram, the male threw an item which struck a female passenger on her head,” the spokesperson said.

A man, aged in his early 30s, was arrested a short time later and was taken to Store Street Garda station.

He was charged for public order offences and is due to appear before court at a later date.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any persons who travelled on this Luas Tuesday morning and can assist Gardaí with their investigation, is asked to contact Store Street Garda station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.