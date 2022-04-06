The Department of Health has announced that people aged over 65 years and immuno-compromised groups will be offered a second Covid-19 booster vaccine.

It comes as last night the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) made the recommendation to the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

NIAC has recommended a second mRNA booster (fourth dose) for all those aged 65 years and older.

It has also been recommended that those aged 12 years and older, who are immuno-compromised receive a second booster - fifth dose - and those who are immuno-compromised aged five-11 years should complete an extended primary course; total of three vaccine doses.

The health minister Stephen Donnelly has signed off on the recommendation following consultation with the CMO

He said work has been ongoing between the Department and the HSE regarding the Covid-19 mid-term vaccination strategy.

NIAC has reiterated its previous recommendation that pregnant women and adolescents from 12 years of age should be offered mRNA primary and booster vaccination at any stage of pregnancy.

The committee has also reiterated the importance of children and adolescents aged 12 years-15 years and older completing their primary course and receiving a booster dose, while those aged five-11 years should complete a primary course of two doses.

NIAC is continuing to recommend that people get and complete their primary vaccine course and booster shot if they haven’t already done so, “irrespective of a history of a previous Covid-19 infection”.

Mr Donnelly said the vaccines have achieved “extraordinary success” in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

“These vaccines continue to have a very good safety profile with hundreds of millions of doses administrated globally,” he said.

“Those who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated continue to be disproportionality affected and account for approximately a third of hospitalisations for Covid-19.

“As such, I urge anyone for whom an additional dose of vaccine has been recommended, or anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.

“I have asked the NIAC to continue to actively examine the evidence regarding the likely benefit of a second booster to other groups, vaccine choice and interval in order to make further recommendations in this regard.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio Minister Donnelly said that “ideally” there will be a six-month gap between booster doses, but a four-month may be sufficient in certain circumstances.