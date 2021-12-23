Search and rescue providers including the Coast Guard and RNLI volunteer crews see nearly 20pc increase in callouts this year

The Coast Guard and the RNLI are appealing to the public to exercise caution when participating in any water activities

People are being advised to make appropriate safety arrangements if they are planning to go open water swimming, with many of the traditional Christmas and New Year swims cancelled.

The Coast Guard and the Royal National Lifeboat Station (RNLI) have issued an appeal to the public to exercise caution when participating in any activity, on or near the water, during the Christmas and New Year period, and to be mindful of the restrictions in place to deal with the Covid pandemic.

There was an almost 20pc increase in callouts this year, “placing extra demand on search and rescue providers, including Coast Guard and RNLI volunteer crews.”

With the increased levels of open water swimming, both organisations are highlighting the risks of suffering cold water shock, which is a danger for anyone entering water 15C or below. Average sea temperature around Ireland at this time of year are just 6C to 10C, which can pose a risk of hypothermia, even for the most experienced of open water swimmers.

Among the key tips are to always check the weather forecast, never swim alone, stay within your depth and swim parallel to the shore, and ensure you are visible from the shore by wearing a brightly coloured swim cap or using a tow float.

Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole said: “It is important to distinguish between the traditional Christmas quick dip and longer swims. Open water swimming at this time of year is only for experienced participants and never, ever swim alone.”

Meanwhile, RNLI Regional Lifesaving Lead Owen Medland said: “We urge everyone to be extra cautious and understand the risks and know how to stay safe, before entering cold water. Please follow the right advice for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help.”

Both organisations today have thanked the public for their co-operation during the past year and in particular for the positive response in adhering with severe weather warnings.

Tribute was also paid to all those involved in search and rescue around the coast of Ireland and on inland waters. “These dedicated men and women, many of whom are volunteers, will remain on call over the Christmas period and New Year, ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice and rush to the aid of someone in trouble on the water,” Mr Medland said.



