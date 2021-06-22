Seanad leader calls for urgent clarity amid confusion on international travel rules

The leader of the Seanad has called for urgent clarity on international travel rules ahead of the EU Digital Covid Cert (DCC) kicking in on July 19 amid confusion over its operation.

Leader of the Seanad Regina Doherty says that there are now “more questions than answers” as to how the DCC will work.

Under current Government plans, the DCC will come in three forms - a vaccination cert, a recovery cert and a testing cert.

Those who have been fully vaccinated or recovered will be contacted by the HSE with a link to access their travel certs.

Passengers who were not vaccinated or recovered will have to seek out PCR tests prior to their flights.

Senior Government officials had told the Irish Independent yesterday that free PCR tests from the HSE will be accepted as part of the DCC.

However, Minister of State Ossian Smyth told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne this morning that only tests from private providers will see passengers issued with a test cert, allowing them to travel.

This means that the younger cohort of people who have not been offered a vaccine will have to pay for PCR before coming in to the country and most likely when leaving the country, depending on rules in the country that they are travelling to.

However, passengers will still be able to travel abroad with a negative PCR test from the HSE - but because they will not be issued with the DCC, they will face longer waiting times at airports.

“Travel resumes here in less than a months’ time. There’ll be much more people departing and arriving from our airports from July 19 and the process must be clear, simple and tested well before this date,”

said Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty.

Minister Smyth answered questions from the Senator in the Seanad yesterday, however, Senator Doherty said that this did not help to shed light on how the system will work.

She called this “deeply concerning”.

“Based on our engagement with the Minister, we really aren’t any the wiser as to how the system will work and that’s deeply concerning.

“We need urgent clarification from the relevant authorities involved, and when the process is eventually outlined, we need a full public campaign so that everyone is aware of what is required to enter and leave the State,” said Senator Doherty.