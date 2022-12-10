Sean Quinn: ‘The State, the law firms, the finance guys were all against us, we really had no chance’

It was in late 2018, two-and-a-half years after he left the company, that I first met Seán Quinn at his home on the Border. The journalist Rodney Edwards introduced us.

The house was impressive, although the pool no longer had any water in it, a window pane in the main living room was shattered and wallpaper had come free of the wall.

Over coffee and biscuits, we discussed the family’s situation with regard to the company and the still-to-happen legal case.

Despite all that had occurred, Quinn continued to believe the family could get a favourable result from its case against IBRC.

Throughout our conversation, he constantly flicked the top of a pen bearing the famous Q logo. When we discussed a date to meet again, he opened a Quinn diary. All he had left of the empire: a pen and a diary.

He told me it was time the Quinns told the truth about what had happened. Listing off figures of hundreds of millions, he set out how the State had robbed him of his company and how his executives had stabbed him in the back.

When asked, he dismissed the recent violence and those involved as a sideshow. The real story, he said, was in the corrupt practices of regulators, bankers and politicians who had colluded to steal his empire and blame him for the economic meltdown in 2008.

He hadn’t the connections in Dublin to fight back in the way other Irish businessmen with access to power had done. He was a Border quarryman with no formal education w ho had become a billionaire. The family, he said, were fully behind him and looking forward to their day in court.

A few weeks later, he sat down for his first interview, and over the coming months we met several times, going over the past, the case, the wrongdoing, the treachery.

He seemed no closer to truly owning any of it than he was on the day he left in May 2016.

While he was, of course, ready to put his hands up, admit some mistakes and accept he had to take some punishment, he was adamant: he was ultimately more sinned against than sinner – the real victim.

As we parted after the initial meeting, Quinn said the legal case would be the final chapter in the relationship between the family, CFDs (contracts for difference), banks and the Quinn Group.

He was clearly still immersed in the events of the previous 10 years; time had not healed any wounds.

He was frustrated at the pace of the case, which was initially supposed to go to court in mid-2013. He wanted action, any action, more quickly than the courts or the process would deliver. He was desperate to restore respect to the family name.

Others continued to strive to restore the Quinns to what they saw as their rightful legacy.

Along the Ballyconnell Road out of Derrylin, there was a constant and visible reminder of the conflict. It wasn’t British army bases, Land Rovers or helicopters. Posters were once again hung on electricity poles along the main road. Pictures of chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) Kevin Lunney and his brother, Tony, with the words “Grabber”, “Wanted” and “Traitor”.

A large white poster with black and red writing claimed: “Liam McCaffrey’s Salary – £487,500 plus expenses. Tony and Kevin Lunney’s Salary – £345,000 plus expenses. Seán Quinn zero pounds.”

Tony Doonan, a leading member of a Quinn-supporting community group, produced email correspondence between himself, the Quinn family, Kevin Lunney and former Quinn Insurance director Liam McCaffrey. After Seán Quinn left the business, McCaffrey wrote to Doonan to advise that “QBRC (Quinn Business Retention Company) is engaged constructively with the Quinn Family”.

“This engagement is continuing and the family have nominated a committee to deal with QBRC and other parties regarding the various initiatives.” Quinn supporters believed QBRC was still intent on coming to a deal with Seán Quinn.

But two years later, in the summer of 2017, Seán Quinn’s daughter Colette wrote to Kevin Lunney to express her growing frustrations.

She accused QBRC of breaking commitments, despite the family and supporters promoting a “message of harmony in the local community” while encouraging the removal of the anti-QBRC signs and Facebook pages. The email from Colette Quinn makes clear the family were expecting shares in the business and an “ultimate goal of securing future ownership of the company”. She said there had been a “plethora” of meetings since 2014, which, in the family’s view, were designed to “create the impression that QBRC were genuine in their efforts to assist the family”.

While the family were at loggerheads with QIH, Quinn’s supporters claimed the company was sacking employees who had “liked” pro-Quinn material on Facebook. There was also anger at the growing legal actions executives were launching against locals, alleging harassment and defamation.

In the summer of 2017, there was a poisonous atmosphere on the Border. Whatever the truth, one thing was clear: there would be no detente between QIH and Quinn. As a result, it was no surprise when the attacks returned. QIH chief finance officer Dara O’Reilly’s car was burnt out in an attack at his home in Butlersbridge on the southern side of the Border. Ten days later, at the end of October 2018, Tony Lunney’s car was also destroyed when a petrol bomb was thrown into it outside his home in Ballyconnell.

The substation at the wind farm on Molly Mountain was again targeted.

In February 2019, Dara O’Reilly and Kevin Lunney went for lunch in the service station cafe across the road from the headquarters. CCTV captured what happened next. They failed to notice the young man who came in behind them and took a seat to Kevin’s left. When the waitress asked what he’d like to have, he ordered a tea. She came back with the teapot and filled his white cup.

The young man then got up and walked around the back of the cafe to Dara and Kevin’s table, where he engaged with them both, Kevin recognising the young, muscular man as Bernard McGovern, an All-Ireland boxing champion. The same young man would later claim that he’d been approached to keep look- out when the electrical substation was attacked on Molly Mountain in 2011. Bernard McGovern’s father, Seán, had been arrested in relation to the cutting down of the telegraph poles on Molly Mountain.

It’s clear from the video that neither of the executives wanted to talk, but then neither did McGovern. He picked his moment, threw the mug of tea into Dara’s face and launched an attack on Kevin, raining punch after punch down on him.

As Kevin fell off his chair, the attack continued until others in the cafe pulled him off.

Blood was streaming from Kevin’s face. He’d sustained a broken nose and other facial injuries in the attack, which lasted less than 30 seconds.

Until that Friday afternoon in the cafe, the attacks had been on property. Now it had escalated to physical violence. McGovern’s family and the Lunneys are neighbours on Molly Mountain. Their fathers and grandfathers had farmed the land, side by side, helping each other out in times of need.

McGovern’s father had worked in the road service but left after 32 years to join QIH after Quinn’s return. He supported Seán Quinn, though he didn’t know him personally. But he’d fallen out with management after Seán Quinn left the company, and had been sacked.

The prosecution in the subsequent Bernard McGovern case claimed that his father’s departure from the company was the motivation behind the vicious assault he’d launched on Kevin Lunney. Outside the court, the McGovern family said the attack had nothing to do with Seán’s sacking but was related to how Bernard had been treated by those involved in the attacks on Molly Mountain.

Bernard McGovern, who lived with his parents on the northern side of the Border, was extradited from the North and spent several months on remand in Castlerea Prison, Co Roscommon, having been refused bail on five separate occasions.

Being incarcerated for such a lengthy period on what are, in the eyes of the judicial system, relatively minor charges, was unprecedented.

His family said in a statement published on bernardmcgovern.co.uk, a website they established to campaign for his release, that McGovern was being wrongly linked to other crimes. “It must be remembered that the allegation that Bernard is facing is one of assault against two individuals, however, both the media and the states in both jurisdictions have attempted to link Bernard by proxy to other more significant incidents which Bernard has had nothing to do with.”

However, Bernard McGovern would also claim that as a 13-year- old he’d been asked to participate in an attack on an electrical substation on Molly Mountain.

Following the assault on Kevin Lunney, QIH stepped in to launch a series of civil actions. Just weeks after the incident, junior counsel for Lunney, Peter Girvan, told the High Court in Belfast that the QIH executive was bringing an injunction against Bernard McGovern to stop him from coming within 100 metres of Kevin Lunney or his family.

In court papers, it was later alleged that Bernard McGovern “stalked the family despite the injunction”. Later, QIH itself, along with Kevin and Tony Lunney and a number of their colleagues, were listed as plaintiffs in a civil action against Sean McGovern, Teresa McGovern and two of their sons, Patrick and Kevin, which banned the family from protesting outside QIH HQ against their son Bernard’s incarceration.

The QIH executives would return to the courts time and time again to seek protection from allegations and protests, but, on the Border, many saw Bernard McGovern as being held as a hostage by the Irish State, hoping that it would, at the very least, send a strong message to others who had violence on their minds. In reality, for those still supporting Quinn, it only increased their sense of injustice and anger.

By the time of our meetings in 2018, Seán Quinn had resigned himself to never being back in his office again. He walked the golf course at the Slieve Russell each morning and, sometimes, he drove the Range Rover that belonged to QIH around the quarry, a journey that only seemed to further convince him machinery wasn’t being looked after, and the business, without him, was being mismanaged. But there was nothing he could do about it.

He’d written to the ‘Yankees’ (the US bondholders who now controlled all his Border businesses) a few more times to voice his concerns and to offer to do a deal, but there was no longer a response.

In the spring of 2019, the family’s case against the bankers was finally listed in the Four Courts in Dublin.

It had taken eight years to come to trial, during which time Anglo Irish Bank’s former chairman, Seán FitzPatrick, had been found not guilty of concealing the personal loans he’d drawn down from his own bank, while his former CEO, David Drumm, had been convicted and was spending two years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to defraud the public and false accounting.

First into the witness box was going to be the baby of the family, Brenda, who had been at university when her father was drawing down the Anglo loans to meet his CFD margin calls. Brenda had to go to the main office in the university to sign the back page for loans she claimed to know nothing about.

The argument made by the Quinns’ counsel was that the five children had no independent legal advice when they were asked to sign personal guarantees and share pledges. As a result, they could not legally be held liable for them.

However, before her testimony, lawyers for IBRC and the Quinns reached an agreement. Under the settlement, the children consented to a judgment for €440m or €88m each, being made against them.

However, it would be “stayed”, or not enforced, if they helped the bankers secure ownership of the outstanding properties, particularly a tower block in India that had evaded them. None of the children would be bankrupted under the settlement, although they faced legal bills running into millions.

Their father’s gamble had always been that the bank would eventually make them an offer to go away. Indeed, there had been a number of attempts, but Quinn had always held out for a better hand, and now he had ultimately lost.

Speaking in the aftermath, he was reconciled with the defeat: “Ach, disappointment with the way we handled the case, disappointed at the way that we were set up, disappointed probably that we moved the assets back six, seven years ago at all, disappointed with the whole thing, I suppose. We felt very strongly that the assets that Anglo were taking from us in India, Russia and Ukraine, they didn’t own and didn’t finance them, so we felt we had every right to move them.

“Of course we know that was a major mistake and we shouldn’t have, and the court found that we had no right to move them, even though we felt that we owned them and that Anglo were going to steal them, the court didn’t see it that way.

“The court seen it as Anglo were innocent until proven guilty, and the Quinns were guilty until proven innocent. And that’s the way it turned out. I suppose what we found out anyway very simply is it’s not easy beating the Government.

“When you have all legs of the State against you, against you, and all the big legal firms and all the big accountancy firms, and when you are on your own, a small operator, it was foolish for us to take them on.”

This is an edited extract taken from ‘Quinn’ by Trevor Birney, published by Merrion Press