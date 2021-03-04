SDLP’s Colum Eastwood launches Westminster anti-Irish discrimination motion backed by Jeremy Corbyn

The Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood has launched a parliamentary motion at Westminster calling for stronger legal protections for Irish people living in Britain.

The move follows an Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation into Pontins for the use of a blacklist to discriminate against members of the Traveller community.

So far, nine other MPs have signed the motion in support, including former Labour leader and now Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn.

Five Labour MPs have so far signed the motion with Claire Hanna of the SDLP, Brendan O’Hara of the Scottish National Party and Independent MP Claudia Webbe.

The abuse of footballer James McClean and his family, and the “refusal to allow Irish language inscriptions on headstones” were other contributing factors to why Mr Eastwood tabled the motion.

Mr Eastwood described the “growing anti-Irish sentiment that has come to light over the last number of weeks and months in Britain” as “chilling and deeply worrying” for the Irish community living in the UK.

“The Equality and Human Rights Commission Investigation into the operation of a blacklist of common Irish names and accents at holiday firm Pontins is just one example of the blatant discrimination that people face,” Mr Eastwood said.

“We’re actually in the incredible situation where that company was actively lobbying MPs whose bookings it would have refused on the basis of their name.

“Whether it’s the blacklist, the unacceptable abuse of footballer James McClean or the refusal to allow Irish language inscriptions on the headstones, there is an unsettling pattern of discrimination and abuse that needs to be addressed.

“I have launched an Early Day Motion at Westminster calling on the British government to get tougher on anti-Irish and anti-Traveller abuse and discrimination. “Our communities have made immense contributions to Britain, it’s time they took these matters seriously,” he said.

It comes after it emerged British holiday park operator Pontins was actively screening potential customers for Irish surnames or accents when accepting bookings, with a list of roughly 40 Irish surnames, sometimes connected to Irish Traveller families, circulated on a list of “undesirable” guests.

The SDLP leader, through his motion has asked for the House to “condemn anti-Irish racism in all its forms” while noting the recent reports of anti-Irish and anti-Irish Traveller sentiments as “disturbing”.

The Derry man’s motion also requests that the House of Commons note the “immeasurable contribution to public life” of Irish people and recognises the important role Irish culture plays in the lives of many people across the UK.

The motion urges the Government to “do more to protect Irish people from discrimination and to consider bringing forward legislation to enshrine in law those protections.”

