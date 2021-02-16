| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood throws his support behind family’s fight to get Irish inscription on gravestone in Britain

Archbishop of Canterbury’s chief of staff distances himself from ban

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. Photo: Getty

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. Photo: Getty

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. Photo: Getty

Martina Devlin Twitter Email

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has swung his support behind a campaign to allow a family the right to use an Irish phrase on a headstone in Britain.

A meeting also heard from the Archbishop of Canterbury’s chief of staff, who distanced himself from the ban on an Irish-only inscription in a Church of England graveyard.

Three years ago the Keane family tried to have ‘in ár gcroíthe go deo’ or ‘forever in our heart’s’ as an epitaph above their mother Margaret’s grave in Coventry.

Most Watched

Privacy