SDLP leader Colum Eastwood throws his support behind family’s fight to get Irish inscription on gravestone in Britain

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has swung his support behind a campaign to allow a family the right to use an Irish phrase on a headstone in Britain.

A meeting also heard from the Archbishop of Canterbury’s chief of staff, who distanced himself from the ban on an Irish-only inscription in a Church of England graveyard.

Three years ago the Keane family tried to have ‘in ár gcroíthe go deo’ or ‘forever in our heart’s’ as an epitaph above their mother Margaret’s grave in Coventry.

However, they were blocked by an ecclesiastical judge who claimed it could be regarded as a “political statement” if there was no translation, given the “passions and feelings connected with the use of Irish Gaelic”.

The Keane family’s campaign has gained traction with the British Labour Party, the Church of England, and now the SDLP, among a wide range of supporters.

Mr Eastwood told the online meeting, hosted by the Labour Party Irish Society, that the case was part of a much bigger issue.

“I find it deeply offensive that the implication has been made that anybody who has any association with the Irish language or Irishness would be associated with violent republicanism,” he said.

And he pointed to people in East Belfast learning Irish and playing Gaelic games.

The Archbishop of Canterbury’s chief of staff David Porter said his respect for the Keanes knew no bounds. “I honour them in how they are honouring their mother and the way they are using this to raise some of the issues,” he said.

Belfast-born Mr Porter said the Church of England had found that “many parts of its subculture” didn’t serve it well.

Margaret Keane was born in Athboy, Co Meath, and died in Coventry in 2018. She moved there in her youth, worked as a school dinner lady, and was deeply involved in the local GAA community.

Her daughter Bez Martin, one of six children, told the meeting: “We found ourselves in a position that no grieving family should be.

“We are an ordinary family placed in extraordinary circumstances.”

Ms Martin said it was a painful journey after almost three years, but never a lonely one because of public support. The Irish-only inscription was never intended as a political statement but to honour the Keane parents’ native tongue, the meeting heard.

Barrister Caoilfhionn Gallagher, from the Keanes’ all-female legal team, all acting pro bono, said: “We live in a diverse country and that diversity should be reflected in our graveyards including the graveyards of the Church of England.

“This case is an opportunity to learn lessons so other people do not have to go through this,” she added. Ms Gallagher reminded the meeting that Coventry was one of the cities in England with a higher than average Irish community.

And she quoted a line from the Blindboy Podcast which noted a UK court was saying don’t put an Irish phrase on a headstone “in case someone thinks it’s about the IRA”.

The Keanes’ solicitor Caroline Brogan said: “The judgment doesn’t reflect at all the diversity and values of Coventry.” She said it was the city where Mo Mowlam grew up, the former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland who was one of the architects of Good Friday Agreement.

Labour MP Conor McGinn, president of the Labour Party Irish Society, said politicians from all parties as well as members of the House of Lords were “incredibly moved” by the story and didn’t understand the “travesty” of the decision.

“The Irish language is not controversial it is not there to be delegitimised, to be stigmatised,” he said.

“Many people in the Church of England are embarrassed by this. Hopefully positivity can arise from it.” Mr McGinn paid tribute to the “dignified, calm and reasonable attitude” of the Keane family.

The legal challenge against the ruling will be heard on February 24 by the Church of England’s ecclesiastical appeals court.