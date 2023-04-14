Scientists hope for second time lucky as mission to find ‘potential for life’ on Jupiter delayed by lightning risk

The journey toward the solar system’s biggest planet will take eight years

The European Space Agency will today bid to send Juice on its eight-year journey to Jupiter after yesterday’s launch was postponed due to a lightning risk. Photo: PA

The European Space Agency (ESA) was forced yesterday to delay its mission to Jupiter by 24 hours.

The six-tonne probe, named Juice (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer), was due to head towards the solar system’s biggest planet to see if its ocean-bearing moons support life.

However, a lightning risk temporarily halted what would have been the agency’s first attempt to send a spacecraft to orbit another planet’s moon. ​

The next attempt will take place today at 1.14pm from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Thirty minutes after lift-off, Juice is expected to separate from the rocket and embark on a 6.6 billion-kilometre journey that will take eight years.

Justin Byrne, the mission’s lead contractor, said: “After more than 10 years developing this pioneering spacecraft, we’re all going to be crossing our fingers that things go smoothly.”

Juice has 10 instruments on board that will investigate whether the gas giant’s three moons of Callisto, Europa and Ganymede can support life in its oceans.

Scientists from Imperial College London have led the development of one instrument, known as the magnetometer. Called J-MAG, it will measure the electrical characteristics of Jupiter and Ganymede – the only moon known to produce its own magnetic field.

At its destination, the spacecraft will spend at least three years making detailed studies of the planet and the three moons.

Engineers and mission controllers have a short launch window to send the spacecraft on its journey.

This is because Venus and Earth need to be in the perfect position for Juice to perform a manoeuvre known as gravitational assist, by which it will use the gravity of the planets to slingshot towards Jupiter.

Mr Byrne said that despite having three-and-a-half tonnes of fuel, it is not enough for Juice to get to Jupiter directly.

“We have to use Earth and Venus just to get to Jupiter. We will minimise the amount of fuel we need to use by using gravitational support,” he added.

Juice is not equipped to search for signs of life, as its aim is to explore conditions that could support it.

It is believed that beneath the ice crust of Europa lies a huge ocean of water, containing twice as much liquid as Earth’s oceans combined.

However, scientists are more interested in Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon, which is thought to have a salty ocean beneath its icy shell.

One of Juice’s key goals is to explore this body of water and determine whether this world may be habitable.

Data gathered from the J-MAG instrument will help characterise the depth and salt content of Ganymede’s ocean.

Dr Harper told the BBC’s Today programme: “Where there’s water, there is the potential for life.

“And now we need to go and have a dedicated, up-close survey to confirm whether that salt-water ocean exists and then to assess whether the conditions for life could exist under the ice.”