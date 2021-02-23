Schools, vaccination rollout and return to normality – the main takeaways from tonight’s Government announcement

THE Government tonight published its long-awaited, updated, ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan, with clarity on the phased reopening of schools, vaccination rollout and the road out of lockdown.

In a State address and a press conference from the three party leaders and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, it has now been confirmed the long-awaited phased return of schools will officially kick off from next Monday as part of a new plan.

The Government has split the plan into two parts – the period before April 5 and the period after. The country will remain in the current lockdown until at least April 5, with schools reopening gradually from next Monday.

After April 5, depending on the vaccination rollout going to plan and public health advice, restrictions may slowly begin to ease.

Below are the main points from tonight’s big announcement.

Will this lockdown ever end?

The country will remain at the maximum level of restrictions, Level 5, until at least April 5.

While schools will begin reopening on a phased basis from Monday, with some childcare to resume the following Monday, also on a phased basis, all other restrictions will remain the same until then.

“If things work out, and we keep the virus suppressed, we can look forward to more restrictions being eased after Easter,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tonight.

Schools

After weeks and weeks of negotiations between the Department of Education and teaching unions, we finally have clarity on the phased reopening of schools.

From Monday, special schools will resume at 100pc capacity. Additionally, the first four years of classes in primary school, as well as Leaving Cert students in sixth year, will go back to school.

Some 320,000 students will return to education and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will then review the situation in two weeks.

If given the green light, the Government will then allow third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-class students, as well as fifth years, to return to school.

Schools will break for Easter on March 26 and go back on April 12.

On April 12, following Nphet advice, first- to fourth-year students in secondary school will also go back to school.

Childcare

Just like schools, creches and early-years childcare will return on a phased basis.

All children who are part of the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme will return to creche from March 8.

All other early-learning and childcare services will resume from March 29.

What is the latest on the vaccine rollout?

There have been 219,899 single doses of the vaccine in total administered so far, with 130,423 second doses.

The Government hopes that, by June, 82pc of adults will have received at least one dose and 55pc to 60pc of adults will be fully vaccinated.

By the end of March, it hopes to have administered 1.25 million doses and that one million doses will be given out throughout the months of April, May and June.

By the end of April, it is planned that up to 47pc of people over 18 will have had their first dose.

By the end of May, up to 64pc will have had their first dose.

AstraZeneca has informed the EU it will deliver less than half of the vaccines it was contracted to between April and June.

However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin maintained that the Irish targets for vaccination were set with this in mind and remain as stated. He said the second quarter of this year will be a major player in vaccine rollout.

The vaccine priority list has now also been updated, bringing some people with underlying health conditions higher up the list.

Those aged 16 to 69, who have a medical condition that puts them at very high risk of severe disease and death, will now comprise Cohort 4. They will be vaccinated directly after those aged 70-plus and living in the community.

Cohort 5 will comprise of those who are aged between 65 and 69, whose underlying condition puts them at a high risk of severe disease and death.

Cohort 6 will comprise those aged 65 to 69 and they will be vaccinated alongside healthcare workers who are not in a patient-facing role. This cohort also includes key workers who are essential to the vaccine programme.

Cohort 7 will consist of those aged 16-64 who have an underlying condition that puts them at high risk of severe disease and death.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that while any of the three currently authorised vaccines can be given to adults aged 16 to 69, it is preferable that mRNA vaccines should be given to those aged between 16 and 69 and who are at very high or high risk, who have certain medical conditions which may limit their immune response to the vaccine.

The mRNA vaccines include the Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the key issue to vaccine rollout is not supply, but administration.

He said this is a “big challenge” as administering seven million doses is “extraordinary”.

However, Ireland’s vaccine rollout is significantly slower than the UK’s and, when asked if we should ask Britain for some of its vaccine, the Taoiseach denied that we are “too proud”.

“They still have some distance to go in terms of their vaccination programme and they’re not in a position to anytime soon be offloading their vaccines.”

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made specific promises in a new roadmap out of lockdown, where all restrictions are lifted by June 21.

While the Irish plan, entitled The Path Ahead, is less ambitious in comparison, the Taoiseach said “the end is truly in sight”.

Outdoor activities

If transmission has dropped and the vaccination programme has progressed by April 5, the Government will consider allowing people to meet outdoors in groups.

Sporting activities may be permitted outside and the 5km travel ban could be eased. Some areas of construction may also be allowed to resume.

However, people will be required to work from home throughout this period unless they are essential workers.

State supports

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit and Covid Restrictions Support Scheme will be extended at their current rate until the end of June.

The suspension of redundancy provisions and commercial rates waiver will be extended until the same date.

A further €10m will be given to the Stability Fund for Community and Voluntary Organisations. In addition, €10m will be given towards mental health services.

There are around 450,000 people currently receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, according to the Tánaiste.

Cautious approach

The current high level of transmission and concerns about new variants of the virus means the Government is taking a cautious approach to easing restrictions. A strong emphasis is being placed on advice from Nphet.

The Taoiseach said 90pc of all new cases in Ireland are due to the B117 variant.

Both the South African and British variants have contributed to the the reasoning behind the new Covid plan.

The “conservative and cautious” approach is being taken to allow for the reopening of schools and the resumption of childcare services, while avoiding causing a fourth wave.

It is also aimed at protecting vulnerable people while the vaccination programme progresses. People will be asked to “remain vigilant and agile” while the vaccine programme continues.

What about construction, hospitality and non-essential retail?

Despite Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien saying two weeks ago he was "more than confident" construction will resume on March 5, this will not be the case.

After criticism of the Government’s messaging around the reopening of certain sectors, both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste declined to “speculate” as to when other sectors will begin to reopen.

However, it is likely that the easing of restrictions will be considered if the spread of the virus remains under control after April 5.

