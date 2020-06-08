Schools to start sending predicted Leaving Cert grades to Department of Education from today

Schools can start sending the grades they have awarded to their Leaving Cert students to the Department of Education from today.

An online system has gone live for schools to upload the estimated marks and rankings they have given to each student in each of their subjects.

The Department of Education has provided schools with a document showing students and their subjects and levels, based on information confirmed by students.

The Calculated Grades Data Collection App will remain open until Friday June 19 and a dedicated helpline and email address are available to support schools.

Calculated grades are unprecedented in Irish education and have been introduced in place of a summer sitting of the Leaving Cert because of constraints associated with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The number of Leaving Cert candidates who have registered with the calculated grades process has risen to above 60,150, out of 61,029 who had entered for the June exams.

More than 3,000 Leaving Certificate Applied fifth year students are also eligible to receive calculated grades in modules in which they would have been assessed this year.

Students will be contacted over the summer when they will be given the opportunity to opt-in to receive their calculated grades, and the grades will be issued close to the usual time for the release of the Leaving Cert results.

Teachers are awarding pupils estimated marks and class ranking based on prior academic performance and their own professional judgement of how the student would have fared if the exams were held in June.

Following a review by the principal, the marks/rankings will go through a series of checks and balances known as national standardisation - under the auspices of a Department of Education special unit, which will issue final grades that may be the same, higher or lower than provided by the school.

Standardisation will involve a comparison of how students in a school have fared at the Leaving Cert over the past three years to the national standard and will also review the performance of this year’s candidates against their overall performance at Junior Cycle.

An independent monitoring committee, with expertise crossing education, governance, assessment and research, has been set up to oversee the process, under the chair of Dr Aine Lawlor, former Director of the Teaching Council.

Other members of the committee are Dr Peter Archer, the former CEO of the Education Research Centre; Majella O’Shea, former Deputy CEO of the National council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) Joe Hamill, former Secretary General of the Department of Arts, Heritage & the Gaeltacht; Mr Justin Edwards, CEO of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment, Northern Ireland and Prof Michael O’Leary, Professor of Assessment at Dublin City University.

Online Editors