Schools in the UK raise concerns about Squid Game

SCHOOLS in the UK have reportedly issued warnings to parents about the Netflix series Squid Game.

The hit South Korean series tells the story of a group of people down on their luck taking part in a tournament of normal children’s games like marbles, tug of war and red light green light.

However, losers in the events are killed by the mysterious group controlling the games. The winner is promised a massive cash prize, with the theme of poverty and wealth running through the show.

It has proved a massive hit for the streaming service and is on track to be its most-watched production in any language.

According to a report in the UK tabloid The Mirror, some schools are writing to parents to say children are asking teachers to have contests depicted in the show.

The paper reported that Sandown School in Deal, Kent, issued extra lessons on violence and online harm as a response to its popularity.

A spokeswoman said teachers gave pupils extra lessons on online safety and the dangers of watching content that is "not age appropriate".

She said: "We are always updating our advice to the parents and children, it's something we are constantly updating.

"As a response to this show and others we have put on extra lessons about violence and online harms."

The report said parents whose children attended a school called Goodwin Academy, in Deal in the UK, were sent letters about age concerns for viewers of the series.

“We've received 2 school letters (primary/secondary) warning parents about letting kids watch 'Squid Game',” one parent said on Twitter.

“I'm starting to think a more general letter about parental responsibility might be more useful. Keep an eye on your kids' media consumption people."

Squid Game has an age rating of 15 and there are scenes of violence and death in every episode.

Last week it emerged a South Korean woman was deluged with thousands of prank calls and text messages after her phone number was highlighted as a key plot point in the show.

Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures said on Wednesday they would edit scenes to remove the phone number, which appears on a mysterious invitation card given to potential players of the games.

Local broadcaster SBS aired an interview last month with the owner of the phone number, whom they identified as Kim Gil-young, a woman who runs a business in the southeastern county of Seongju.

The woman showed some of the messages she had received, including requests for invitations to join the Squid Game and go "from rags to riches".

Reuters' calls to the phone number were not answered on Wednesday.

"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," Netflix said on Wednesday, asking fans to refrain from prank calls or messages.