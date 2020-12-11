School’s decision to close highlights need to reset the conversation about how best principals and teachers can be supported

Even in a year when the Covid grinch has stolen much of the festive fun opportunities, no school would lightly deny its pupils the final week of this term, when corridors fill with excited chatter about Santa. The now reversed decision by Claremorris Boys’ NS to close early for Christmas was a breach to the rules that incurred the disapproval of public health and education authorities. Ultimately the Department of Education directed the school to stay open. Not for the first time since the Covid crisis broke has a school found itself at odds with officialdom, feeling a disconnect between the advice and the reality on the ground.

Back in early March, when this was all new, a few schools took unilateral decisions to close because of Covid cases, and they were promptly told by the Department to re-open.

All schools shut for a period and, when they reopened in September, there was a raft of protocols with detailed guidance about keeping schools safe and about what happens when Covid is identified in the school community.

Advice included that any decision to close is taken by public health officials. On the one hand that removed a burden from the board of management but it also left those directly affected with no flexibility to take the sort of decision they would take on another day, for another reason – such as a breakdown in heating – if they felt the school was unable to function safely.

As the weeks went by and Covid infection surged around the country, schools suffered from some shortcomings in the public health response, and there were a few canaries in the coalmine before the Halloween break.

Delays in contact tracing and testing was causing unnecessarily lengthy absences from school for both staff and pupils. Poor cover from public health over weekends left principals in a vacuum if a Covid case was confirmed on a Friday. Frustration spilled over into a number of unauthorised closures, or schools on the verge of closing.

The breathing space of the mid-term break took the pressure off. It was acknowledged that the public health response for the education system needed to be beefed up and schools returned to an enhanced regime. It has worked better but it’s not perfect.

Teacher union leaders still point to ongoing issues, in some regions, over the public health response at weekends and difficulties schools may encounter in securing substitute cover if staff members are off-site, either because they have Covid or are awaiting test results.

Claremorris, Co Mayo, is suffering high levels of Covid and infection made its way into the local boys’ national school.

The principal and a number of other staff are currently unable to work on-site as they have been deemed close contacts of a positive case.

That is bad enough, but one of the knock-on problems is the difficulty he has experienced in securing substitute cover – because other teachers are not keen to come into a school dealing with a Covid outbreak

Today, Mr Loftus questioned the “remain open at all costs” attitude. Notwithstanding the official advice, he felt closure was the best thing to try to prevent a further spread, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

He referred to what had been an “extremely stressful, anxious and unfortunate” situation for pupils, staff and families.

Ironically, or maybe appropriately, the Claremorris Boys NS move coincides with Go Raibh Maith Agaibh (GMRA) day, when everyone, from President Higgins down, is celebrating schools for the work they have done in staying open and in keeping pupils safe.

It also comes on the heels of a study conducted by the UCD School of Education for the National Council of Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) about how the first nine weeks of Covid closure last spring impacted on principals, teachers, pupils and parents.

The overarching finding in the report, published today, was that schools engaged in a “remarkable effort” to manage and sustain remote teaching and learning in challenging and extraordinary circumstances. Most principals were working longer hours than normal, and many felt overwhelmed.

The very low incidence of transmission of infection within schools since September is testament to how that commitment to pupils has continued since reopening.

Only a few schools – out of 4,000 – have been required to close because of an outbreak.

But what happened in Claremorris has once again highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by those on the ground.

It’s not only in Claremorris. The Association of Secondary Teachers (ASTI) issued a statement today saying there was a need for improved communications with school communities where outbreaks occur. The union is also seeking greater clarification on whether Covid-19 cases in schools are driving community transmission.

A vaccine is on the way, but Covid will be around for some time with a third wave expected in the new year. It seems there is a need to reset the conversation about how best schools can be supported in the months ahead.