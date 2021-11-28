‘Schools can only be as low risk as the level of community transmission we have’ says Dr Gabrielle Colleran

Children should not be expected to pay the price for poor planning in relation to protective measures against Covid-19, a consultant paediatric radiologist has said.

Dr Gabrielle Colleran is the head of radiology at the National Maternity Hospital and a consultant paediatric radiologist in CHI at Temple Street.

Speaking about the recommendations that children under 12 should avoid indoor gatherings, Dr Colleran said the responsibility should not be put back on parents. She said on Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 today that a school can only be as low risk as the community it serves.

“We should always be doing the most to protect our most vulnerable, and they’re the young and our elderly. Before we have to do those additional things, we should be doing everything we can structurally because it’s a bit too soft on the system to put the responsibility back on parents again.

“The system could have had the HEPA filters in the classroom, my principal has put them in my daughter’s classroom, and I feel much happier about my kids being in school.

“Schools can only be as low risk as the level of community transmission we have. We’re at, I think four times the level we were at the highest time when the schools were open, which was October 2020,” she said.

Dr Colleran said HEPA air filters should be in every classroom to improve ventilation.

“It’s freezing, teachers can’t have the windows open full blast. Along with the CO2 monitors, get the HEPA filters in, do outdoor playdates and have the kids well wrapped up, but expecting the kids to just pay the price for us not having gotten the planning right at this point I personally am annoyed about it.

“The ‘you can but you shouldn’t’ is a really tricky message to try and explain to kids. I’m not worried about Christmas, I’m really worried about January and if the schools don’t reopen to in-person teaching,” she said.

Dr Colleran said mask wearing will have to be considered in an effort to keep schools open for in-person learning.

“I will comply with all of it, but I think it’s not as good an option as having everything structurally done first. We should be prioritising their development, and normal play is a part of that, but of course emphasising lower risk is good so get them outdoors wrapped up playing in playgrounds where it’s safer.

“None of us like the concept of kids wearing masks but we have to look at the highest rates of transmission are in this age group and what is different about this age group. They’re unmasked in groups and they’re unvaccinated.

“Unfortunately, with the levels of transmission at what they are if we want to keep schools open, and as low risk as possible we have to look at masking for a short period.

“I hope it’s just a couple of weeks, but if we have the majority of kids who can tolerate wearing masks, wearing them most of the time when indoors, then that will make a difference to transmission,” she said.

Dr Colleran believes keeping in-person learning is fundamental for children’s development.

“I wish we didn’t have to make it and I wish the HEPA filters had been in all the classrooms when they back in September, but in a pandemic it’s very complex, it’s changing, and we make the best decisions we can with the information we have at the time.

“It’s clear the situation in children is critical at the moment and for me keeping in-person learning is so important for all children,” she said.