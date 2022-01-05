Schools accounted for largest single location of Covid-19 clusters other than the home in the second half of 2021

Schools accounted for the largest single setting of Covid outbreaks other than the home since the end of June, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

One in eight of all Covid infection clusters reported during the fourth wave of the pandemic in the second half of 2021 were in schools, provisional figures from HPSC’s weekly report on Covid outbreaks and clusters reveal.

Schools accounted for 12.5 pc or 514 of the 4,102 Covid outbreaks/clusters reported to the HPSC between June 27 and midnight on December 31, 2021.

They were the largest single cohort of locations outside of a range of other settings in which the virus broke out in 1,957 clusters, including private homes – representing almost a quarter of new infections (23.3pc), retail outlets (3.7pc) and social gatherings (2.9pc).

Workplaces accounted for the second highest cohort where 458 outbreaks were reported, representing 11.2pc of outbreaks, followed by 349 outbreaks in residential institutions (8.5pc), 244 outbreaks in childcare settings like creches (6pc), 221 outbreaks in hospitals (5.4pc), 184 outbreaks in nursing homes (4.5pc) and 139 outbreaks in other healthcare settings (3.4pc) during the second half of 2021.

Despite the large number of Covid clusters in schools, they are set to re-open tomorrow amid concern over staffing issues due to infection or isolation of staff and teachers due to Covid infection, or close contact with someone who is infected.

It is estimated 15pc of teachers will not be able to attend this week, which amounts to around 8,000 primary school teachers and between 10pc and 40pc of secondary school teachers, according to teachers unions.

Meanwhile, just over 1pc of 480,000 school children aged between five and 11 years old have received Covid-19 vaccinations to date.

Children in this age group are being offered a Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech) vaccine which is a smaller dosage than the vaccine given to adults who will need two doses around three weeks apart to get the same protection from the Pfizer vaccine given to adults.

As of Wednesday evening, just over 5,000 children – who are deemed to be vulnerable to the virus or living with someone who is at higher risk as part of Phase One of the vaccine roll-out for children – had their first jabs after the online registration portal for children aged 5-11 opened on December 27.

As of Tuesday morning, 50,300 children in this age group had registered for the vaccine.

Anne Rabbitte Minister of State for Disability, in the Departments of Health and Children, said that 26,000 appointments have been issued as of 2pm today.

She tweeted this evening: “ It is expected that all children in phase one will have an appointment by close of business today."

She said there was a large clinic for vaccinations of vulnerable children at the City West vaccination centre in Dublin today.

“I am assured that a number of such clinics are planned around the country over the coming days and weekends,” she said.

“A decision has been taken today that all appointments will be given based on date of registration.”

However, some parents of vulnerable children expressed their frustration in not being able to get their children vaccinated sooner.

One parent wrote in reply to Ms Rabbitte’s tweet: “Anne, I registered when portal opened & had an appointment scheduled & accepted for this Saturday for my child. Today, it was cancelled with no valid explanation except 'supply & demand'. She is flagged as HR (high risk) priority on system according to HSELive. What's going on?”

Another parent tweeted: “I have just received an appointment for 15th Jan for my high risk daughter who registered on 28th Dec while non high risk kids who registered on 3rd Jan will be getting their vaccines on 8th. How is this following date of registration? Please explain?"

Another parent added: "Dear Anne. Our community has finally started receiving appointments which we are grateful for.

"But most of them are scheduled for 10 days time. It makes no sense if the appts (appointments) were supposed to be given based on date of registration. We registered 27/28.12. We were the first."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said : “All vaccination centres have been issued with a detailed instruction on how to isolate and offer appointments for the cohort of 5-11yr olds who were registered up to and including January 2, 2022.

"They have been asked to issue vaccination appointments without delay to this group. It can be expected that all within this group will be issued an appointment within the next 24 hours and these clinics will be expected to take place over the coming days.”