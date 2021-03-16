Schoolgirl accused of spending thousands of euro in shopping spree using stolen bank cards wants to become a garda, court hears

A then 13-year-old schoolgirl accused of spending thousands of euro in a shopping spree in Dublin using stolen bank cards wants to become a garda or to study criminology, a court has heard.

The girl, now aged 15, faces charges at Dublin Children’s Court for thefts, attempted thefts and possessing stolen bank cards last year.

The teen, who cannot be named because she is a minor, will face a series of hearings in July after witness availability caused a delay.

Earlier, the defence successfully argued for the juvenile court to accept jurisdiction despite recommendations by the DPP that the case should be sent to the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

Counsel also confirmed that the teenager was pleading not guilty.

Outlining the allegations, Detective Garda Cathal Feeley told the court that on March 31, 2019, a man attended Sundrive Road garda station to make a complaint.

He had been socialising in the Dublin 2 area the previous night and that morning at 11.30am he received an email highlighting suspicious transactions on his bank card.

It was alleged the card was used at an ATM in an attempt to withdraw €500 at 1am, however, €100 was taken out from a nearby bank machine at 4.15am. At 11.24am at Argos in the Omni Shopping Centre, Dublin 9, an unsuccessful attempt was made to buy €1,449 of goods. There were more attempts to make purchases for that amount in the next five minutes.

This was followed by two more attempted transactions of €1,449 and one for €2,688 at that location.

The court hear that 15 minutes later there was another attempt at another Argos at the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords, for about €1,400 of goods. A minute later there was another failed attempt to buy €1,279 worth of goods.

Four minutes later his card was used for a €10 spend at a cafe and then successfully used to buy more goods.

Det Gda Feeley said t it was alleged the girl was involved in purchases of €2,638 and attempted thefts of €10,751.

CCTV evidence was obtained. He agreed with counsel that she was 13 at the time and during most of the incidents an older teenager was also alleged to have been involved.

The incidents mostly took place at self-service kiosks.

She had no prior convictions and wanted to become a garda or study criminology, counsel told the court.

The court heard it was alleged that also in March 2019, the girl was involved in more fraudulent use of another card which had incurred losses of €7,000.

It was alleged she bought a PlayStation games console. She unsuccessfully tried to buy €3,000 worth of goods using that card.

Over two other dates in March 2019, another stolen bank card was allegedly used to buy €1,279 worth of goods. It is alleged that two months later the girl took out €300 from an ATM with another stolen bank card.

Injured parties were reimbursed after complaints to the Financial Services Ombudsman.

The girl, who was accompanied to court by a family member, remains on bail with restrictions banning her from the Dublin 2, Dublin 4, Santry and Swords areas.

