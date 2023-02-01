School targeted with ‘keep Irish out’ sign responds with statement stressing ‘respect’ for all traditions

The sign that was placed at Cumran Primary School

A Co Down primary school has emphasised the importance of respect after a poster saying “keep Irish out of our kids’ classrooms” was left in its grounds.

A 'signature' also noted that it was from "the parents" and the PSNI has confirmed it's investigating the matter as a sectarian hate crime.

The sign also contained a reference to another primary school in the area, saying they were “not welcome”.

Cumran Primary in Clough, which is not an Irish language school but offers lessons for those seeking to learn it, said it became aware of the sign on Monday and it “was immediately removed”.

In a statement to this newspaper via the Education Authority, the school said: “We are aware of a poster that was displayed on school grounds on Monday, January 30. Upon becoming aware, the poster was immediately removed.

“The PSNI and other relevant agencies have been notified, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We support the ethos of education where young people of all abilities, traditions and backgrounds are educated in a caring and nurturing learning environment in which respect for others is paramount.”

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard slammed the poster as “a clear attempt to intimidate school children”.

“It’s totally disgraceful that a sign attacking children learning the Irish language has been placed outside a local school in Clough,” Mr Hazzard said.

“There is no place in our society for racist threats and this sign is a clear attempt to intimidate school children. It’s particularly sinister and worrying that this sign has named a local school. Those responsible should stop now. I would urge anyone with information on this sign to bring it forward to the police.”

SDLP councillor Hugh Gallagher said whoever was behind the poster “does not speak for the people of Clough”.

“It’s really disheartening that a school in our area has been targeted in this way,” he said.

"There is no place for sectarianism within our society and it’s particularly disappointing that this has happened in Clough where I know of a large amount of good, cross-community and inter-agency work that goes on.

“I have liaised with police around this incident and they are continuing to investigate who was behind this. I’m sure that whoever carried this out does not speak for the people of Clough who just want to live in peace with their neighbours.

“It’s the first incident of this nature we have seen in this area for a long time and I would ask anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police and assist them with their investigation.”

The PSNI said: “Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime, to contact 101 quoting reference number 393 of 30/01/23.”