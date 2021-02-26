School principal felt ‘utter fear’ after masked raider held screwdriver to throat, court hears

A NATIONAL school principal has told of how "utter fear and trepidation" consumed her after a masked raider held a screwdriver to her throat during an armed robbery at a Co Longford school last year.

Orla Egan told a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court this afternoon of the moments which led up to an incident at St Joseph's National School, Dublin Road, Longford on August 27, 2020.

Ms Egan said she had called a meeting of the school's board of management in a bid to devise a Covid-19 response plan to the ongoing public health emergency.

James Cranny (38), Meadow Crest, Boyle, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery, attempted robbery and the production of a screwdriver.

"I didn't know what he was going to do next," said Ms Egan, as it was also revealed the accused was in the possession of a pair of "Utter fear and trepidation engulfed me. Mr Cranny had the capacity to inflict serious injury."

The court also heard victim impact statements from three other members of the board including from local solicitor and board chairman Frank Gearty.

The court heard Mr Gearty had a total of €135 taken from him on the evening in question after Mr Cranny stormed into the building shouting: "This is not a joke, I want €800."

A further €100 was taken from fellow board member Beatrice Shanley who said she had struggled to move on from the events of August 27 last.

"I can never erase the horror of our principal's face as she realised what was happening" she said.

Mr Cranny, who has over 140 previous convictions, read out letters of apology to each of his alleged victims, including local priest Fr James McKiernan.

"I will forever regret and I am sorry for what I done," he said. "I never meant to harm anybody. I wish it didn't happen. I just hope in the future you will be able to move on with your lives."

Senior Counsel for the defence, Dara Foynes said her client was someone who had endured a "wretched" life and had been in and out of prison most of his adult life.

"His second home has been Mountjoy Prison," she said, adding Mr Cranny was "out of it" having consumed almost 80 sleeping and valium tablets before he was found sitting on a wall moments after the incident.

Judge Keenan Johnson described the incident as an "appalling" act against a vulnerable set of volunteers who are the "unsung heroes" of the State's education system.

Mr Cranny was remanded in custody until next Thursday, March 4 when sentencing is expected to be finalised.

