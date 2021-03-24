School closed after HSE flagged ‘variant of concern’ following pupil’s positive test for Covid-19 

A school in Co Tipperary was closed earlier this week after the HSE flagged a "variant of concern" following a pupil's positive test for Covid-19.

A "variant of concern" is the term used for strains of the virus which have originated in countries such as Brazil or South Africa which are more infectious and could also impact on the efficacy of vaccines.

In a letter sent to several parents at Presentation primary school in Carrick-on-Suir, the HSE wrote that while it was a "different strain" of the virus, it was "not aware that this strain is more dangerous" but urged people in the household to restrict their movements for 14 days.

The school suspended classes for its 300 pupils on Monday morning, with a further positive test confirmed at the school, and reopened Wednesday after getting the all-clear from the HSE.

Second class pupils as well as household members of those pupils are remaining at home and must restrict their movements for the next week.

The HSE letter to parents said there was a "confirmed case" at the school.

"The laboratory has advised us that they may have a 'variant of concern' which is a different strain to the main strain in Ireland at the moment. We are not aware that this strain is more dangerous to anyone but we wish to take extra measures to stop it spreading further in the community. Because of this we are asking the whole household to restrict their movements for 14 days,” it said.

A spokesperson for the school said that Monday's closure had been a "precautionary move" after concerns were raised by the HSE.

"The closure was to give the HSE time to assess the situation and carry out contact tracing. Siblings and close contacts are still out but the school is back open," they added.

The Department of Education said it does not comment on individual cases and said schools generally have been supported by "enhanced public health teams" since reopening.

Local councillor David Dunne said there was "mass hysteria" in the town after the Presentation sudden closure Monday morning, with "wild rumours" of widespread closures affecting several other premises in the town.

"I think the HSE needs to come out and clarify the situation facing towns like ours in future. Blame was being spread very quickly and it was really unfair on a lot of people here. People will jump on rumours and try to blame certain groups and that will happen to more towns again."

A spokesman for the HSE/South East Community Healthcare said it does not comment on individual situations, in the interests of confidentiality for individuals concerned.

He said the HSE’s Department of of Public Health respond to notified cases or outbreaks of Covid-19. The Department of Public Health undertakes a risk assessment of the situation, appropriate investigations are carried out and control measures put in place if required.

Up to the end of last week there were 24 cases found here so far of the South African variant. Another seven cases of the Brazilian variant had been detected.

Other variants of note found here include 11 cases of B1525, five B1526 cases and 12 P2 cases which is a another potentially problematic variant from Brazil.

