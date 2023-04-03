Sceilg Mhichíl to reopen for visitors in May

Skellig Michael is one of the most beautiful and remote places to visit.

UNESCO World Heritage site Sceilg Mhichíl in Co Kerry will welcome back visitors from next month.

Sceilg Mhichíl, an island close to Portmagee, Valentia, Ballinskelligs and Derrynane Harbour, was the backdrop for parts of Star Wars films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

The island will welcome back visitors for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages the site, said as always, access will be dependent on favourable weather, sea and island conditions.

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW said: “I am very pleased to announce the reopening to visitors of this unique world heritage site for the summer season.

“Sceilg Mhichíl is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy, which we are proud to support through this and other OPW sites in the county.”

Referencing the site’s participation in a global initiative to safeguard cultural landmarks from the effects of climate change, Mr O’Donovan added the island was “undoubtedly one of the most challenging sites in the care of the OPW.”

“Our team carries out tremendous work against the severe challenges of its location, isolation and unpredictable weather conditions to ensure safe access for visitors and the protection of the island’s heritage,” he said.

Sceilg Mhichíl is one of 10 sites worldwide participating in the Preserving Legacises: A Future For Our Past project.

The OPW said the scheme will “equip communities worldwide with the tools to accurately anticipate and assess worsening and future climate impacts on culture, and help them turn that scientific knowledge into action to safeguard sites.”

The OPW, National Monuments Service (NMS) and National Park and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will develop the scientific knowledge and technical training of site management teams and the local community at Sceilg Mhichíl to develop place and people-based climate change adaptation plans for the islands.

Mr O’Donovan said: “As custodians of this World Heritage property, we in the OPW, alongside NMS and NPWS, are privileged to work with others around the globe in this important project, strengthening our engagement with the community of south Kerry in terms of the island’s value and significance.”

All prospective visitors are encouraged to view the Sceilg Mhichíl Safety Video prior to booking a visit to the island to get an idea of what to expect.

To visit the monastery on the island, where the character of Luke Skywalker was filmed hiding out, entails a climb of 618 steps, ascending over 600ft.

The OPW said this is “a demanding climb and any person with health issues should consider carefully their own physical limitations before exploring this part of the site.”

Advance booking is essential and details can be found on heritageireland.ie