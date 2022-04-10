Scattered rain and breezy conditions forecast ahead of a return to milder weather

Mixed conditions are forecast for the coming days ahead of a return to more milder weather later in the week.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said today will be a dull and mostly windy day with highest temperatures of 8C to 12C.

“Today will be a bit cloudy and quite breezy with some rain and drizzle mainly over the western half of the country. Further to the east there will be much more dry weather,” she said.

It will be generally cloudy tonight with patchy rain or drizzle. A spell of more persistent rain will move into the south and west overnight, with heaviest falls in the southwest.

Staying rather breezy with moderate to fresh southeast winds. Not as cold as recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Ms Kealy said that rain will continue into Monday, heavier along southern coastal areas.

“Further north and east there will be some drier weather tomorrow morning but generally speaking most places will see some rain or drizzle tomorrow,” she said.

Highest temperatures will be between 9C to 13C or 14C, moderate to fresh southeast winds will ease later in the day.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with long dry periods and just patches of drizzle at first, before outbreaks of rain move into the south later.

It will be a relatively mild night with lowest temperatures of 6C to 9C and just light southeast winds.

Ms Kealy said the weather will become “much” milder from Tuesday onwards with scattered showers.

“The risk of frost will be gone at night, and it’ll be turning more showery from Tuesday onwards, there will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers,” she said.

“Those showers may turn heavier at times and there might be some hail so it will still be quite unsettled even though there will be a few bright spells in the day.”

Ms Kealy said showers will die down on Wednesday with bright sunny spells forecast.

“By Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures getting up to 15C or 16C and winds will be much lighter, so it’s going to feel, especially in any of those sunny spells, it’ll start to feel quite nice.”

Thursday currently looks like it will be quite cloudy again with some showers, but with the chance of a more widespread spell of rain moving in from the west.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C with a light to moderate southerly breeze.

The rest of the week looks set to stay mild with some scattered showers and sunny spells.